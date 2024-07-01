Ryan Garcia threatened by ex-Floyd Mayweather star

Ryan Garcia got involved in a lengthy exchange with former Floyd Mayweather fighter Ishe Smith as the spotlight on his actions continues.

The Golden Boy star has recently been in the headlines more than once for his unruly behavior and targeting of celebrities and fellow boxers. This time, it was the turn of ex-IBF super welterweight titleholder Smith.

‘Sugar Shay’ challenged Garcia’s social media activity, stating the 25-year-old cannot spread the word of God on one hand and made lewd comments on another. The pair ended up on a Twitter Space where the argument carried on.

Before and after that direct spat, the pair traded verbal jabs on their respective timelines.

“Your mom did me great,” said Garcia to Smith, who responded, “Mom jokes how f***ing old are you, five? You’re a b****, liar, cheater, drug user, and quitter. You better ask about me, boy; I don’t play this X s***; I’ll pull up and slap the s*** out of you. Play with your momma, not me.

“Telling people I f***ed your wife and talking about people’s moms with kids watching and saying you follow Christ is a lot better? You’re a hypocrite.”

Garcia replied, “Who are you to judge? Are you God? I guess you know the inside of my heart. And are you a Christian? You are a confused racist man.”

Smith stated, “But you see how your world is crashing down. Money is taken away from you, you got caught cheating, and you can’t box for a year. Let me tell you something about God and how he works. He will humble you amongst his sons and daughters. He’s made an example of you.”

‘KingRy’ then offered to share a ring with Smith.

“If you are serious about running the fade, you can come to Miami. You can see me in the ring, and we can spar with 8oz [gloves and] no headgear. We will see who’s really with it. If not, shut your mouth and enjoy your retirement.”

Smith didn’t take the bait and made a serious threat to Garcia.

“I don’t run fades like I boxed G. I will pick up something and bust your f***ng skull. Play with these kids here, not me. I know the real you, from now you’re Judas, you serve two Gods. Fake as a three-dollar bill. Keep it moving, Judas.”

“Ah, so you p****y” – we can just street fight to the death. That’s great, too,” added Garcia.

“My guy, don’t talk about [it], be about it. I was paid to fight with fists. The streets aren’t fair, remember that. That dude got so quiet I thought he wasn’t on the chat anymore. He must have been thinking and reflecting.

“This s*** is hurting my brand. Let me get out of here. He needs people like that in his life who will hold him accountable. No, yes, man, that’s f***ing him up.” concluded Smith.

