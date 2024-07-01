Jake Paul accused of illegally bulking up for Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has been accused of bulking up illegally for his clash with Mike Tyson after adding weight to reach 230 pounds.

The man making those claims is his next opponent, bareknuckle slugger Mike Perry, who replaced Tyson on July 20. Speaking about Paul’s weight gain, which he subsequently lost when the Tyson fight was pushed back until November 15, Perry believes steroids played a part.

“If he went from – you know, 210 [pounds], if he really did go to 230, he had to use something,” Perry told the OverDogs Podcast. “I don’t know how the testing is going to be. They may test me and not test him. That’s fine. I’ve fought people who are on it. I know I’ve trained with people who are on the juice. You know, it is what it is.”

Dillon Danis, who has been vocal in his opposition to Paul and his brother Logan, backed up Perry’s allegations.

“Jake Paul could’ve defended his brother’s honor, but instead, he promoted his failed app? A real brother wouldn’t even think twice.

“Plus, who wears a hat in a cold plunge? Scared to show you’re balding from all the steroids?”

Speaking to Teddy Atlas previously, UFC boss Dana White echoed Perry and Danis’ claims regarding Paul’s boxing career.

He said, “This guy keeps saying that I’m a c***head, right? He can randomly cocaine test me for the next ten years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Paul didn’t take White up on the offer as the YouTuber prepares for what many see as his toughest fight to date against Perry. The fight will be on DAZN rather than Netflix, as many of the Tyson undercard will join Paul for the clash, which will be Pay Per View.

World Boxing News would like to point out that there is no proof of Paul taking steroids.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.