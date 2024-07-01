Only ‘love’ for heavyweight ‘sacked’ after super middleweight KO

Christoper Lovejoy’s ‘sacking’ after he knocked out a super middleweight was only out of love, according to the 20-1 heavyweight himself.

The American slugger posted an Instagram story with commentary outlining that the fighter was only congratulated for his victory over KC Mayes on Friday Night Fades.

Lovejoy unsurprisingly ended the fight in the first round, given that he held at least a fifty-pound weight advantage over Mayes, 38.

The 40-year-old has only fought twice professionally since losing to Mahmoud Charr in his first loss following a one hundred percent knockout record. His last bout in Cairo ended in a draw as Lovejoy contemplates his next move..

Heavyweight Christopher @LovejoyBoxing posted a version of his ‘NFL sacking’ on his Instagram story after knocking out super middleweight KC Mayes. Lovejoy’s story states he was only being congratulated, and the takedown was ‘only love’ after the fight ended. 🎥 @FiteTV /… pic.twitter.com/qn5nhUTllb — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) July 1, 2024

Appearing on last Friday night’s Triller televised event is a means to an end for Lovejoy, who has struggled to land a big payday to go with his ultra-padded record.

The Charr loss damaged his career, and a further kick in the teeth occurred because the WBA heavyweight title wasn’t on the line. Charr didn’t receive his old belt back until two years after they fought.

According to Charr, he should have been the champion since 2017, as he had proved to a court that he was wrongly stripped in January 2021.

Lovejoy may never get the opportunity to fight for a world title in his career and would have at least had that feather in his cap if Charr had not been stripped.

