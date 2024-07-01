Cain Sandoval tops Hollywood Fight Nights on Aug 31

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has announced another sensational event for their nationally acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights.

The next event is set for Saturday, August 31, from the beautiful Chumash Casino Resort and will broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Headlining the event is the highly anticipated return of fast-rising super lightweight, ‘Sugar’ Cain Sandoval, (11-0, 9 KOs), of Sacramento, CA facing battle-tested veteran, ‘Ruthless’ Ramiro Duno,

(26-4, 20 KOs), of Miami, FL, over ten-scheduled rounds.

Tickets for Hollywood Fight Nights will go on-sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. PT and can be purchased at www.ChumashCasino.com. The Chumash Casino Resort venue is located at 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

‘We’re very excited to announce our return to the Chumash Casino Resort with this exciting main event,” said Tom Loeffler. ‘Cain Sandoval has continued to display the world-class skills of a future world champion and on August 31 he faces another very tough test against the upset-minded Ramiro Duno.”

“With our June 7 event at Chumash Casino selling out before fight week started, I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets early to make sure they don’t miss this outstanding show. We’ll have more great fights to announce shortly for another action-packed edition of Hollywood Fight Nights. The event will also be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass and we’re very grateful to Dana White and his team for their support.”

Stated Sandoval, “It’s been too long since my last knockout. On Saturday, August 31st, a new knockout streak will commence.”

“This fight is the most important fight of my career so I’m going to give and do everything to come out victorious,” said Duno. “I’m a warrior and the only reason I fight is to win.”

Just 21-years-old, Cain Sandoval has continually impressed West Coast boxing fans with his first 11 professional fights ending by knockout, the first seven coming inside of the opening two rounds.

Kicking off his 2024 campaign, Sandoval won a dominant, ten-round unanimous decision over perennial contender Javier Molina on February 23, 2024. Following up on April 20, his trademark, aggressive pressure led to another ten-round unanimous decision over Angel Rebollar.

A native of the Philippines, the 28-year-old Duno has fought top level opposition throughout his ten-year career including fights against top contenders Ryan Garcia, Frank Martin and Christian Gonzalez. Most recently Duno battled world ranked contender Antonio Moran on January 31, 2024, coming up short in the scheduled ten-rounder.