Boxing legends with the most HBO appearances

World Boxing News charts the fighters who had the most appearances on HBO Boxing before the network disbanded in 2018.

The sport had to confront HBO’s demise as a force six years ago, and it’s been hard to replace it ever since. WBN looks at the top names who graced HBO over the 45 years it enjoyed the spotlight in boxing.

HBO lost out to streaming and apps as mediocre coverage began to take over, handling the most significant bouts on offer. Some of the best names around have been featured on HBO in the past, with the top eight being a who’s who of royalty within the fistic community.

Below is a rundown of who topped HBO on the most occasions.

8. MIKE TYSON – 17 times

Surprisingly, Iron Mike is low on the list due to his late switch to Showtime in his career. His most lucrative appearance came alongside HBO fighter Lennox Lewis in 2002 when the pair shared TV rights between both channels.

In a standalone capacity, Tyson’s clash with Michael Spinks in 1988 remains his biggest earner on HBO.

7. PERNELL WHITAKER and MARCO ANTONIO BARRERA – 19 times

Remembered as one of the best fighters of the 1990s, ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker was an HBO regular, culminating in a super-fight with Oscar De La Hoya in 1997.

During an illustrious career, Barrera, one of Mexico’s greatest exports, battled two Fight of the Year contenders against Manny Pacquiao and Prince Naseem Hamed.

6. ARTURO GATTI – 21 times

‘Thunder’ is fondly regarded for his ‘guts n glory’ style and fear of no man. Sadly, no longer with us, Gatti’s trilogy with Micky Ward will live long in the memory.

In the eyes of many, round nine of their first meeting still stands as the best round of boxing of all time.

5. WLADIMIR KLITSCHKO – 22 times

The prominent Ukrainian was a favorite of HBO’s during his long reign as world heavyweight champion. Due to his lack of a big-name American rival, Klitschko sadly never made it to the PPV platform stateside.

4. LENNOX LEWIS and BERNARD HOPKINS – 23 times

Lewis had many battles on HBO, with fights against Tyson, Andrew Golota, Michael Grant, David Tua, Vitali Klitschko, and Evander Holyfield making big bucks. One of the few non-US natives to make it as a PPV star, Lewis was the last undisputed heavyweight champion in history.

‘B-Hop’ or later ‘The Executioner’ and ‘The Alien,’ Hopkins enjoyed a long career that eventually saw him become the oldest world champion of all time. Bowing out of boxing in 2016, Hopkins’ win over De La Hoya in 2004 secured one million buys.

3. MANNY PACQUIAO and MIGUEL COTTO (24 times)

Both needed no introduction and fought each other in November 2009. Pacquiao came out on top. And to this day, he holds the PPV record alongside Floyd Mayweather at 4.6m. HBO shared coverage with Showtime as Pacquiao and Mayweather fought out an underwhelming and long-awaited encounter. Rumors have it that a rematch will still happen on the exhibition circuit.

For Cotto, a distinguished career as one of the best Puerto Rican fighters ever was once again topped by a fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2012.

2. SHANE MOSLEY and FLOYD MAYWEATHER – 27 times

Another twosome with past history as Mosley is remembered for almost taking Mayweather down early on in their 2010 clash. Mosley also fought De La Hoya twice and Pacquiao.

Mayweather would have topped the list had he not decided to leave the network for a six-fight Showtime deal late in his career. The boxing legend remains the biggest star PPV has ever seen and could still command a nine-figure check to this day.

1. OSCAR DE LA HOYA and ROY JONES – 32 times

De La Hoya continued his collaboration with HBO from fighter to promoter until HBO hung up its boxing gloves. ‘The Golden Boy’ featured three times in the Top 20 PPVs of all time after taking on Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, and Felix Trinidad. Sadly, De La Hoya could not win any of those fights despite a standout spell trading blows.

Jones was the best fighter of his generation and the pound-for-pound king of his time. His dazzling skills and his ability not to be hit kept fans enthralled. His major events include three fights with Antonio Tarver, a rivalry with James Toney, and a fantastic night in 2003 when he was crowned heavyweight champion of the world against John Ruiz.

