Ryan Garcia viciously defends mother’s cancer allegations

Ryan Garcia viciously retaliated to accusations the Golden Boy star hasn’t told the truth about his mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Garcia made the revelation in the days before being handed a one-year ban for two failed drug tests around the Devin Haney fight. Since then, Garcia has gone on another social media rampage and butted heads verbally with many fellow professionals.

Two of them are Ishe Smith and Claressa Shields. Smith alleges that Garcia may have lied about the seriousness of his mother Lisa’s condition. Shields, who didn’t get involved during the exchange, later posted a Twitter Space where she discussed direct messages from the 25-year-old.

It all started when ex-Mayweather fighter and IBF champion Smith said, “[Ryan Garcia] Moms probably doesn’t even have cancer. The dude is a f***ing liar. bruh.”

Garcia responded, “Sure, bro, your mom gave me h***, and you don’t do anything about it.”

Smith said, “You’re a kid, bruh; I have a son who’s twelve that acts older than you. You can’t be running your own handle.”

Shields then posted the DMs from Garcia, which included an allegation that the undisputed titleholder also made the same claim as Smith. Without holding back, Garcia aired his views to Shields in the now-public messages.

What we could print is below.

“Wow, my mom doesn’t have cancer? I’m saying you said my mom doesn’t have cancer. Are you f***ing an idiot?”

A fan then jumped in to defend Garcia by stating, “His mom does have cancer. She posted it.”

Lisa did indeed post about having cancer when saying, “Hello, everyone. I want to thank all of you who reached out with messages of support and love. Today, I received a surprise [care package] from an organization called ROSE. I just want to say that my father in, whom I trust with my physical life and my spiritual life, has me in his hands. I feel good and praise him and wish I could hug him because he is so awesome!

“I’m at peace, and I really am. I do not have fear, for he is with me! So come on my journey – maybe there are other women following me who are going through this or have a loved one going through this, but Let’s go! Cancer sucks – My life is in his hands.”

In response to Ryan revealing her diagnosis before his suspension, Lisa said, “Don’t worry about me, son, I got God. Praise His Holy Name amid the storm. He is so great, and He loves us all.

“Open your hearts and allow Jesus into your lives just as you are! He will forgive you of your sins. Revelation 21:5: “And he who was seated on the throne said, ‘Behold, I am making all things new.’ Also, he said, ‘Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.'”

