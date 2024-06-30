Lawrence Okolie accepts Deontay Wilder fight as WBC approves

WBC bridgerweight champion Lawrence Okolie accepted a fight with Deontay Wilder in response to an exclusive World Boxing News story.

WBN reported first on Saturday that WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman gave Wilder the green light to challenge Okolie for the 224-pound belt. Subsequently, Sulaiman got bombarded with questions as interest in the headlining event spiked.

Despite Wilder’s poor heavyweight form, many fans would like to see “The Bronze Bomber” compete in the lower division as it’s his natural fighting weight. Wilder regularly scales up to ten pounds under the bridgerweight limit and is known to want another shot at a world title.

Wilder vs Okolie approved

The weight class between the top division and cruiserweight gives Wilder a great opportunity, which Sulaiman would sanction if asked.

“Okolie has mandatory vs. Lerena first,” said Sulaiman. “But I am sure that if Wilder wishes to fight vs the Bridgerweight champion, the WBC would approve. However, we have not received anything from our dear Deontay camp.”

Replying directly to WBN when sharing our story on his Instagram, Okolie is on board with giving Wilder a crack at the green and gold strap.

“It would be my pleasure,” said Okolie, who ripped the title away from Lukasz Rozasnki in Poland, taking just one round to do so earlier this year.

Okolie lacks big-name fighters in the division to choose from for his next defense. If he can persuade number one contender Kevin Lerena to step aside, the door could open sooner rather than later.

Wilder is taking some time out after being stopped by Zhilei Zhang. However, WBN has already relayed to co-manager Shelly Finkel that the offer is on the table for Wilder to fight for another world championship before retirement.

The 38-year-old hasn’t won a top division fight since October 2022, having taken out Robert Helenius in less than a round. A Wilder vs Okolie battle would be seen as another straight shootout, but this time with a belt up for grabs.

Right now, the ball is firmly in Deontay Wilder’s court.

