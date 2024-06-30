300lbs heavyweight [20-1, 20 KO] NFL sacked after ‘tiny’ foe KO

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy took an NFL tackle after stopping super middleweight KC Mayes in the first round of a farcical contest.

The headliner of ‘Friday Night Fades,’ Lovejoy fought a 0-3 fighter who had been stopped in all three professional bouts. Mayes had never gone past five minutes with anyone between 159 and 174 pounds, so what he was doing in the ring with a 300-pound behemoth is anyone’s guess.

According to his record, Mayes is suspended by at least two governing bodies after his three knockout losses on the run. After viewing the footage, fans commenting on the fight labeled him ‘tiny’ and a ‘welterweight.’

Unsurprisingly, Lovejoy cruised through the early stages and put Mayes on the canvas at will during the sellout event, which was streamed live on Triller TV.

Heavyweight Christopher Lovejoy tackled

When the fight was waved off, though, Lovejoy got more than he bargained for from a ring entrant.

The top division puncher, who has only lost against the WBA ‘regular’ champion through his controversial career, was sacked like an NFL quarterback. The commentator’s response ensured that the move wasn’t pre-planned. However, the video clip cuts off at the end before the melee concludes.

Heavyweight Christopher @LovejoyBoxing was tackled like an NFL quarterback after knocking out 0-3 super middleweight Kendall Mayes in the first round on Friday night. 🎥 @FiteTV / @triller TV pic.twitter.com/ZalxlBVZt7 — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 30, 2024

Rankings run

The 40-year-old has made headlines his entire career after amassing one of the most padded records by any ranked heavyweight in history. The WBA rated Lovejoy in the Top 15 for years despite all his victories coming in Mexico against nobody anywhere near the top of the rankings.

As soon as Lovejoy fought anyone near the upper echelons of the sport, he lost severely via stoppage against Charr in 2021. He’s since won once [in Mexico again] and drawn a fight in Cairo, but two fights in three years tell their own story.

That’s despite Lovejoy declaring himself one of the best boxers amidst security work and presenting his YouTube channel.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.