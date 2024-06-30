Froch rips Joshua: A little fat kid from Mexico made him quit!

Carl Froch ripped into Anthony Joshua after showing direct messages from the heavyweight bragging about his lifestyle.

‘The Cobra’ and ‘AJ’ no longer see eye-to-eye since Matchroom Boxing parted company with Sky Sports. Froch subsequently launched his own YouTube Channel, ‘Froch on Fighting,’ where he offers his opinions without censorship.

One of those strong views came in the direction of Joshua, who Froch accused of putting on a fake persona with a ‘stay humble’ mantra.

After giving Joshua a dressing down for sending him DMs showing off his wealth, Froch turned to Joshua’s career and focused on the Londoner’s most significant loss.

“Let’s talk about levels in terms of legacy, fights, and career wins,” said Froch. “A little fat kid from Mexico made him quit for f***’s sake. He spat his gumshield out and looked around, looking for the corner and the people in the crowd to help him out.

“He got punched from pillar to post. The referee is looking at him. “Do you want to carry on? Do you want to keep fighting?” And what’s he done? He’s quit on his feet.

‘That is embarrassing. It’s something the Cobra would never, ever do. And he can take that to the bank!’

Joshua has so far resisted the temptation to reply to Froch since the video on his channel gained almost 200,000 views. The former heavyweight champion instead focused on training kids in the gym and his upcoming fight with Daniel Dubois.

The 34-year-old signed to challenge Dubois for the IBF title on September 21. If successful, Joshua will become only the second British three-time heavyweight champion in history, following Lennox Lewis.

However, even if he does achieve the feat, there will always be detractors like Froch who will remind Joshua how he secured his titles.

The first reign began against Charles Martin, and the second was in a rematch against an opponent who hadn’t even trained. Additionally, the third came in a run of victories, including Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Francis Ngannou.

If Joshua can defeat Dubois, who was stopped in nine by two-time conqueror Oleksandr Usyk, Froch will surely be one of the first to react.

You can take that to the bank.

