Zab Judah denies Ryan Garcia accusation of Devin Haney plot

Former world champion and Hall of Famer Zab Judah has defended his old coach following allegations made by Ryan Garcia.

During a Mill City Boxing debate via Instagram Live, Garcia blamed ‘Coach Scooter’ for giving him the supplements that caused two positive drug tests. A short time later, Garcia reiterated those claims via social media.

“So Scooter is the one that gave me supplements that were tainted. He was the guy who was the strength and conditioner for Zab Judah, and he knew he was helping me lose weight on the last day. That’s how they all of a sudden knew I was going to test positive, so sick and sad,” said Garcia.

The Golden Boy star would go on to say that Judah is friends with Haney, pointing towards some collaboration plot between the pair to bring him down.

Judah responded, “In 1998, Scooter and I won the junior welterweight championship. We never failed a drug test. Ever!”

In conversation with Devin’s father, Bill, Garcia had thrown Scooter under the bus.

“Those are what the lawyers have, whichever ones he provided me. He gave me two of the ones that he gave me. We sent that to a lab. They tested it, and it was tested with Ostarine in its tablets. So my thing was tainted, and there is no doubt in my mind.”

After Haney accused him of lying, Garcia replied, “Scooter is the one that gave me the supplements. I will always stand by the truth. Scooter gave me the supplements, and then I tested positive point-blank. Period. There is no bigger story. I don’t know what happened. It got blown out of proportion.

“I don’t know what he gave me. I’m being real with you. I don’t have to be on this live show. I’m telling you, I don’t know what it was. I’m not scared because if you’re scared, you are lying.”

Garcia’s decision to change the narrative again won’t go down well with his detractors. Yet another excuse for his failures heads to the land of Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury’s territory of not accepting a result.

Furthermore, Ryan Garcia is out of commission until April 20, 2025. The former world title challenger has no avenue of appeal due to his acceptance of the 12-month term. Had the 25-year-old not admitted guilt, he could have faced a longer ban.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.