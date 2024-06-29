Dana White: Oscar De La Hoya is a two-faced lying nut job

Oscar De La Hoya took a roasting from an old adversary as the Golden Boy boss continues to polarize on many sides of the fence.

The promoter, who has been vocal in his videos blasting Devin Haney and Canelo lately, faced a barrage from UFC President Dana White. During a chat on Club Shay Shay, White gave De La Hoya a dose of his own medicine, stating the pair would never be able to patch up their relationship.

“Oscar De La Hoya is a two-faced lying nut job,” White told Shannon Sharpe. “Oscar and I are never going to be cool, never ever.”

White elaborated on his beef: “Look at anybody who has ever dealt with Oscar De La Hoya. I don’t know if that guy has anybody who is his real friend. For all the things I think about De la Hoya personally as a fighter, Oscar was the real deal, but as a human being, completely different. I would go to his fights. I used to promote his fights on my socials. Then I went to do Mayweather vs McGregor [in 2017], and he started s***ting on the fight. Yet saying I would fight McGregor, though.”

Furthermore, on De La Hoya’s previous attempt at an MMA card, which some believe was only staged to annoy White, he concluded: “If you look at the history between me and him, he’s like I am going to get into MMA and pay these guys what they deserve to be paid. No, he didn’t. The guys involved in that fight all got f***ed. He didn’t pay them more than they ever made in their careers. He didn’t even know half the guys’ names on the card, and the list goes on and on with that guy.”

