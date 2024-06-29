Gervonta Davis vs Lomachenko date revealed, KO on the cards

Gervonta Davis vs Lomachenko is on, according to coach Kenny Ellis, who revealed a date for the blockbuster lightweight unification.

According to Ellis, who is already studying the Ukrainian, the fight will occur in November. World Boxing News understands Las Vegas is the frontrunner to stage the bout.

Davis will aim for another world title belt despite the fact he told the WBA not to elevate him from his position as regular champion to full titleholder. The WBA did anyway, and now “Tank” is eyeing another strap.

Negotiations between Top Rank and GTD Promotions have been underway since Davis defeated Frank Martin. If the fight gets finalized for the date Ellis mentioned or another mark in the calendar, Davis vs Lomachenko will be a Pay Per View collaboration between both promoters.

Ellis outlined his determination to work out Lomachenko months in advance. According to the trainer, he’s ready to implement a plan to see Davis become the first fighter to stop Lomachenko in his entire career.

“I’m up studying Lomachenko,” said Ellis. “He throws a hell of [a lot of] arm punches. He brings his left foot parallel when throwing his left hand and fights on his tippy-toes, sometimes falling off balance. He’s a great amateur boxer, though.”

Moving from Phase Two to Phase Three, Ellis added, “I’m studying Lomachenko. Why are these Lomachenko highlight videos popping up all of a sudden? Are they supposed to be intimidating? He won’t see

the twelfth round with Gervonta Davis. In November ’24, ‘Lemon-Chenko’ will be destroyed.”

Lomachenko claimed the IBF title by defeating George Kambosos Jr. in May. ‘Loma’ traveled to Australia to finish the job, opening up the massive clash with Davis.

The consensus was that Davis would never fight Lomachenko. However, the belief that titles matter more finally struck a chord with Davis. The fact that Lomachenko is not looking at his peak may also have something to do with Davis’ willingness to seek out the collision.

If the fight goes down in November, it could be the first significant step toward the winner becoming entirely undisputed in 2025.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.