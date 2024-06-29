Skip to content
Boxer with 89% KO rate punches referee, who tries to fight back

Julio De Jesus hits the referee
Shuan Boxing
Boxer Julio de Jesus attacked the referee on Friday night after losing his Shuan Boxing fight against Angel Cruz in Santo Domingo.

The middleweight, who has stopped 24 of his 27 wins [89% KO rate], was in trouble during the second round against a barrage from Cruz. The referee decided to step in and award the victory to Cruz, handing De Jesus his seventh straight defeat.

Irked by another reverse, De Jesus gave the official a clip to the face without going full force. However, the referee didn’t take too kindly to the act. After walking it off for a few seconds, the third man ran at De Jesus and wanted to fight back. He threw a hellacious punch in the direction of the boxer and missed. The ref was then led out of the other side of the ropes.

It was a shocking and completely unexpected turn of events. The referee should be the safest man in the ring when conducting his duties.

Cruz moved to 11-1 with his victory as De Jesus dropped to 27-8, but it could be some time before he gets the opportunity to fight professionally for the 36th time. A suspension and fine will be forthcoming shortly for the 42-year-old ex-Dominican champion.

The event occurred on a Shuan Boxing card at Pabellon de Esgrima in Centro Olimpico.

