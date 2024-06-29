Alexis Rocha vs Santiago Dominguez, July 19 at Fantasy Springs

Southern California’s fan-favorite boxer Alexis “Lex” Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) will face the undefeated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) of Ciudad Obregón, Mexico in a 12-round welterweight.

The fight will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The event, which will surely end in a knockout, will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy, DAZN and my entire team for the chance to headline another card,” said Alexis Rocha. “I’ve already proven that I was able to come back after a loss. My losses don’t define me. What defines me is the way I respond to the losses. This next fight is another test in me realizing my ultimate dream of becoming world champion. I’m focused on more knockouts for the fans.”

“I am very excited for the opportunity from Golden Boy,” said Santiago Dominguez. “Alexis Rocha is a great fighter – I have followed his career and he is well respected. On the fight night though, Alexis Rocha will find a fighter that is coming to win. It will be a great fight, our styles will really collide. This fight will end in a knockout.”

“With crunching power and a swarming style, Rocha is must-watch action every time he steps between the ropes,” said Chairman and CEO of Oscar De La Hoya. “Last time, Lex went in against an undefeated fighter, his championship dreams got put on hold. Fans are going to want to tune in July 19 to see if he can rise again.”

Tickets for Rocha vs. Dominguez are on sale and are priced at $75, $65, $55, and $45 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at FantasySpringsResort.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.