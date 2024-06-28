Ryan Garcia throws supplier under the bus in Bill Haney exchange

Ryan Garcia threw his supplement supplier under the bus as the Golden Boy star had a heated exchange with Devin Haney’s father.

Garcia and Haney appeared alongside Zab Judah on an Instagram Mill City Boxing talk, with the pair going at it over a recent suspension. Garcia got a one-year ban for ostarine but still protested his innocence.

Haney asked him upfront about the failures, either side of Garcia beating Devin via a unanimous decision at Barclays Center on April 20. Garcia denied any knowledge and said his supplier must have been the one who caused the adverse findings.

The conversation went as follows:

Bill Haney

When did you take the supplement?

Ryan Garcia

I told you that day.

BH

Because you tested positive both days.

RG

Exactly so don’t you think it would still be in your system, think with your brain it would still be in your system no matter what. I don’t know what supplements they were. They were his supplements.

BH

So you’re saying Scooter gave you supplements, and to this day, you don’t know the name of the supplements?

RG

Those are what the lawyers have, whichever ones he provided me. He gave me two of the ones that he gave me. We sent that to a lab. They tested it, and it was tested with Ostarine in its tablets. So my thing was tainted, and there is no doubt in my mind.

BH

That sounds like a lie because you have been so informative to the people about everything you would let us know. Okay, is Scooter [coach] the one that slipped it on you, or is it the company?

RG

Scooter is the one that gave me the supplements, I will always stand by the truth. Scooter gave me the supplements, and then I tested positive point-blank. Period. There is no bigger story. I don’t know what happened. It got blown out of proportion.

BH

Did he say you’re going to use this supplement to cut weight?

RG

No, he just gave me supplements. It wasn’t for cutting weight. I don’t know what he gave me. I’m being real with you. I don’t have to be on this live show. I’m telling you, I don’t know what it was. I’m not scared because if you’re scared, then you are lying.

BH

Why did you say that everyone had contaminated?

RG

Because I am very skeptical I am still to this day very skeptical. A man that was banned from another sport is helping you out and Devin Haney your son can lose so much weight but then gained so much weight and still fight for twelve rounds. That screams cheating. Why isn’t Devin Haney’s record null and void because he went over the legal weight limit that you can gain after a fight?

BH

There is no such thing as going over the legal weight limit.

RG

That’s what they are saying. Devin Haney has been a weight bully his whole career. Even in the amateurs.

BH

Will they give you a chance to lose weight if you are overweight? Do they give you an amount of time?

RG

Yes.

BH

So, if we were weight-bullying, why weren’t we given time to lose the weight?

RG

Some commissions enforce rules, and some don’t. I have seen it time and time again. Oscar Valdez got popped and got zero suspension. Shane Mosley got popped zero suspension. Canelo gets popped six months, I get popped a year so it’s just different rules. I had a billionth gram in my system. Do you know how much a billionth gram is? I could put a grain of salt in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and that’s what I had.

BH

No. Listen, if you have a pinch of heroin, is it heroin in your system or not? There is no other way that pinch can get into your system.

