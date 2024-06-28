Mike Tyson expected to withdraw from Jake Paul fight

Detractors of the fight expect Tyson to withdraw from facing Jake Paul on November 15 in an eventuality backed by more than one prediction.

Several conspiracy theorists believe they have the event all figured out and that Paul is already favoring a potential rematch with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or another opponent like Tommy Fury. Paul’s assumed plan would see a ton of publicity placed on his name for a Netflix collaboration in the late fall. However, months before the fight, one skeptic sees a switching of opponents happening on top of the card.

They said, “Jake Paul is not actually going to fight Mike Tyson. Jake Paul knows that the world will s*** on him like crazy for making this fight, which will bring a lot of eyes to it.

“Mike Tyson will withdraw from the fight, and someone who we would actually want to see fighting Jake, such as a Fury rematch, possibly [will take its place]. Just a thought.”

Several responses to the claim agreed with the notion, as one replied, “I hope so.” At the same time, another posted an official poster that was precisely the same as the current poster but with Fury instead of Tyson.

A third said: “You should withdraw just for your health, Mike. Like, I see you have the moves, technique, and strength, but I don’t know if four rounds while someone is fighting you back is going to be good.

“I remember you saying you were doing it for the money, but man, you have nothing left to prove.”

Doubts over Tyson even training for the fight continued to dog the former heavyweight champion before a stomach ulcer pushed the fight back four months. Before that, gym videos were met with doubt despite the boxing legend showing off his ripped physique and again in a sweat-filled interview on the Damon Elliot Show.

After paramedic treatment for his stomach problem, Tyson has trimmed down again and lost most of his bulk. Tyson’s new camp will get into full swing again, but there remains a host of doubters lining up to put the fight under the microscope.

One of those who see Tyson’s video clips from the gym as only for promotion is former world champion, Ishe Smith. The one-time IBF ruler said: “Mike’s full workouts consist of hitting the pads for the cameras.

“There’s no jump rope, no sparring, no bag work, no speed bag, and no sit-ups. Then he makes a corny a** statement at the end for the cameras.”

Retired superstar Shane Mosley watched the press conference and questioned why Tyson wasn’t in his usual mood before a big fight.

“Did Mike Tyson look happy to you at the face-off with Jake Paul? – That face-off between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul seemed more chill than I’d thought. Except for the kid asking about the body count,” he joked.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Tyson pulling out of the fight that got some questionable online airtime. A final commenter stated: “Jake Paul is going to fake an injury and withdraw from the race, isn’t he?”

Even Paul says he’s unsure if Tyson will return to the ring after everything that has gone down in the last few weeks.

“If Mike Tyson wants the fight, it would be my honor. I’m down to do it. We’re all just praying and hoping that everything is good and that he stays healthy. That’s first and foremost.”

Paul must also come through dangerous puncher Mike Perry before getting his hands on Tyson. He may have no choice but to cancel the Tyson plans himself if he loses.

Who blinks first?

