Manny Pacquiao looks sensational ahead of world record attempt

Manny Pacquiao looks sensational in the gym as the Filipino legend aims to break his world title record in the coming months.

The eight-weight world champion is in talks to face Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight championship three years after his last professional bout. Pacquiao is due to be given special dispensation by the WBC Rankings Board despite losing to Yordenis Ugas in 2021. Pacquiao’s extraordinary career record and status in the sport will afford him one final opportunity at a world crown.

If successful, Pacquiao will smash his world record by five years, defeating Keith Thurman as the oldest 147-pound titleholder in 2019.

Taking to training recently, Pacquiao is already up to speed despite his advancing years.

His movement and lightning-fast reflexes remain despite being out of action for some time. Pacquiao is proving age is just a number as he prepares to face a champion sixteen years his junior.

Barrios, 29, was elevated to full champion following the WBC’s decision to make Terence Crawford ‘Champion in Recess’ ahead of his super welterweight title bid on August 3. Barrios defended the interim version, which he ironically won against Ugas on the Canelo vs Munguia undercard last month.

The Texan impressed when defeating Marcos Maidana’s brother Fabian via a unanimous decision.

Facing Pacquiao will not only be a career-high for Barrios but also represent his first defense as a bonafide world champion. However, judging by the gym footage above, Pacquiao will not be a pushover for the younger welterweight ruler.

As World Boxing News reported first, Pacquiao vs Barrios is lined up for Las Vegas in October or November, with the MGM Grand or T-Mobile Arena to host. Pacquiao’s long-time affiliation with the MGM Grand Garden Arena could tip the scales in that direction, especially as the fight will double up as his Nevada swansong.

All that’s left is for both sides to finalize the finer points of negotiations, as WBN has also reported that an agreement is in place for a blockbuster event in boxing’s fight capital this fall.

