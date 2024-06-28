Manny Pacquiao gets new opponent for ‘Special Standing Bout’

Manny Pacquiao will face a new opponent after RIZIN Featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki dropped out injured.

‘Pac-Man’ will now battle former K1 Super Lightweight titleholder Rukiya Anpo on July 28 on the Super RIZIN 3 card at Saitama Super Arena.

RIZIN announced the alteration on Friday.

“Yogibo presents Super RIZIN 3 – a Special Standing Bout [under boxing] Rules at 69 kilograms. Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo, the 4th K-1 Super Lightweight Champion. Suzuki is out due to injury,” said RIZIN.

Pacquiao is currently in training at his gym in General Santos City. World Boxing News posted exclusive videos of Manny Pacquiao on the WBN YouTube channel. The 45-year-old looks in tremendous shape as he prepares for two forthcoming bouts.

A WBC welterweight title challenge will follow the Anpo exhibition against Mario Barrios, barring any last-minute hiccups. Pacquiao will look to break his oldest welterweight champion record by five years.

The last time Pacquiao fought professionally was in 2021 against Yordenis Ugas. The eight-weight legend surrendered his WBA belt to the Cuban after defeating Keith Thurman in 2019.

