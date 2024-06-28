Carl Froch accuses Anthony Joshua of fake ‘humble’ persona

Carl Froch laid into Anthony Joshua with ‘receipts’ following private exchanges between the pair of British former world champions.

Froch says Joshua called him a ‘p****’ after criticism in a previous ‘Froch on Fighting’ video post. However, Froch then went a step further and stated Joshua was using a fake ‘stay humble’ persona and that the reality was far from that for the heavyweight star.

“The Cobra,” said, “So he’s called me a ‘p****,’ and I’ve gone back to him saying, “Who are you f***ing calling a p****’?

“He’s come back and said “I don’t like you,” and fair enough, you don’t like me. All I’ve done is be honest and give constructive criticism on what you’ve done since losing to Ruiz and Usyk and where you’re going now you’re fighting Dubois. There’s no need to get personal or start on a man’s hooter [nose] – it’s looking pretty good, by the way.

“And then you’ve got your £10 and £20 notes rolled out on your bed saying ‘get on my level, get on my level’ – levels, it’s all about [money] levels.

“Where’s the humble guy gone? Where’s “remain humble, stay humble?”

“He’s talking about levels and says I’m not on his level. But he’s talking about money. Fair play to him – he’s made a fortune, he’s smashed it.”

Froch then blasted Joshua’s legacy since losing his world heavyweight crown to Andy Ruiz Jr. in a feud that seems like it could run and run. Joshua has always tried to keep his perception squeaky clean, but there have been instances in the past where some questioned his behavior.

Unfathomable social media posts that got passed off as hacked and threats to a group of youths have made it into the public domain, alongside other acts. However, none of that has stopped the sponsors from calling, as Joshua remains one of the most bankable athletes in the United Kingdom.

Becoming a three-time champion on September 21, equalling the feat of Muhammad Ali, will only solidify that position if AJ can defeat compatriot Daniel Dubois for the IBF crown.

A win would take Joshua full circle, as the IBF belt was the first one he won when defeating Charles Martin in 2016.

