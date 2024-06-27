Oscar De La Hoya ruins ‘dancing’ Devin Haney, snaps at Canelo

Oscar De La Hoya roasted Devin Haney as the Golden Boy promoter broke his silence on the Ryan Garcia suspension situation.

Addressing the issue for the first time as the New York State Athletic Commission banned Garcia for a year and changed his win over Haney to a no-contest for failed drug tests, De La Hoya gave Haney a piece of his mind.

Not only that, but De La Hoya took the opportunity to have another dig at Canelo Alvarez following their acrimonious split and subsequent animosity in the years since.

De La Hoya said: “Let’s talk about Devin Haney now. Devin Haney, you’re pathetic. You’re dancing around in a bowling alley because you got your decision reversed?

“Nobody is going to forget about that beating you took. And let’s not forget you’re accusing me of not paying you. Bro, you just do not sell, and that’s the bottom line.

“You can audit my company anytime you want. I pay every fighter, and I’m sure you got that from Canelo – what he started. That one-year layoff, that retirement, just enjoy it. F*** You!”

Golden Boy’s @OscarDeLaHoya breaks silence on Devin Haney’s @RyanGarcia loss being turned into a no-contest. “Let’s talk about Devin Haney now. Devin Haney, you’re pathetic. You’re dancing around in a bowling alley because you got your decision reversed? “Nobody is going to… pic.twitter.com/9ft9iWZnsQ — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 27, 2024

Haney posted a video of himself trolling Garcia supporters after having his 31-0 record restored. However, his reputation has still yet to recover. In addition, the memes, gifs, and posts keep coming over the fact that Garcia got the better of him.

“The Dream” also gave up the WBC super lightweight title this week as he contemplates his next career move, with a clash against Sandor Martin falling through due to a lack of money.

Furthermore, Martin will now challenge Alberto Puello, who was elevated from interim to full champion upon Haney’s decision to vacate the championship.

Regarding Garcia, his career is on hold until April 20 as his wild personal life continues to make the headlines.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.