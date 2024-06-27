Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul threatened with brutal obliteration

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul was already in jeopardy, but now the controversial event faces another serious threat.

After being postponed for four months from July to November due to Tyson’s stomach issue, Paul recently admitted the fight only happens if the former heavyweight champion still wants it.

However, Paul took an interim fight on the original date against Mike Perry, putting his chances of ever facing Tyson on the line. Perry, a bareknuckle fighter favored to beat Paul, says he will brutally end the Tyson fight once and for all.

“I’m trying to ruin that whole thing for him. I want to see if they offer it to me after I knock Jake out,” Perry told UFC analyst Michael Bisping. They could be like, ‘Hey, do you want to fight Mike Tyson on Netflix?’ That’s the real win here. If I can stop that, but I don’t want it to hurt Mike’s pockets either.”

He added, “I could go in there and move around with him. If Mike can’t knock me out, which I don’t know – he might be able to hurt me pretty good, then I’ll be the bad guy if I do well against the old guy.”

A win for Perry is highly doubtful to be enough for Netflix to swap out the man they did the deal with first. As World Boxing News understands it, the arrangement is Paul vs Tyson or nothing.

However, Perry knocking Paul out ends all hope of a Tyson fight for good. That’s if “The Baddest Man on the Planet” gets medical clearance to fight on November 15.

Speaking to the New York Post, Paul stated the scheduled headliner will only occur if Tyson gives the green light.

“If Tyson wants it, I’m down,” Paul told the Post. “The keys are in his hands. It would be such an honor to step in there with him. He’s saying he’s fine [despite the problem], he’s saying he’s ready, and all of these things.

“If Mike Tyson wants the fight, it would be my honor. I’m down to do it. We’re all just praying and hoping that everything is good and that he stays healthy. That’s first and foremost.”

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation continues to monitor Tyson’s recovery and will make a final ruling on the situation ahead of time. Currently, Tyson remains licensed to fight, barring any last-minute hiccups.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.