Manny Pacquiao in tremendous shape, looks lightning fast at 45

Manny Pacquiao looks lightning fast and in superb condition as the eight-weight boxing legend prepares to return to the ring at 45.

Pacquiao is training hard for two upcoming fights, the latter of which looks set to be a WBC welterweight title shot against Mario Barrios. World Boxing News followed the story closely, breaking the news of the possibility on May 31.

Since then, Barrios trainer Bob Santos, Pacquiao’s right-hand man Sean Gibbons, and WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman have all confirmed to WBN that the fight is on track.

The ‘Pac-Man’ is now in camp as he first prepares for an exhibition fight opposite RIZIN featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki on July 28. Once that bout is in the books, Pacquiao will concentrate on beating his oldest welterweight champion record by five years.

Eight-weight great @MannyPacquiao begins the long road to @boxer_barrios via his July 28 @rizin_PR exhibition. Keep up with all the latest exclusives on the fight below:https://t.co/sn3O02dKFt 🎥 @KnuckleheadSean #PacquiaoBarrios pic.twitter.com/gRQ77udGqJ — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 27, 2024

Barrios is the full champion following the WBC’s decision to elevate Terence Crawford to ‘Champion in Recess’ after ‘Bud’ moved up to 154. Trainer Bob Santos told WBN on a trip to his Las Vegas gym that Pacquiao vs Barrios is getting closer.

“We’re all moving forward, no doubt about it,” the 2022 Trainer of the Year told WBN Lead Writer Alan Dawson. “It’s just a matter of putting together where the fight will be and all the little details here and there. But Manny wants the fight, and Mario wants the fight.”

Santos added: “I know Pacquiao’s got an exhibition, but he’s already started training for Mario. It’s just a matter of what the exact number will be, who will agree to what, and where the fight will be. It will [likely be] in the fall … October, November.”

Judging by the video, Pacquiao remains in tremendous shape for his age despite losing his last fight and a three-year hiatus. Nobody can doubt his ambition and drive to create history as the 2000 to 2009 WBN Fighter of the Decade continues to defy logic.

