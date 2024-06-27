Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. hits rock bottom 40lbs higher than title run

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has finally hit rock bottom in his chase for a final paycheck.

The Mexican son of a legend, who was once 46-0-1 and defended the world title four times- including against Andy Lee, has never been the same since a defeat to Sergio Martinez. His career has plummeted since 2012 despite somehow earning a career-high payday against Canelo Alvarez in 2017.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr fights at cruiserweight

Losing three times in six fights during the seven years since Canelo, Chavez got humbled by and aged Anderson Silva in the squared circle. Chavez’s life outside of the ring has mimicked his downside inside it. Personal issues and substance abuse are never far away from the now-cruiserweight.

Piling on forty pounds since his golden years, Chavez will fight a 1-0 veteran MMA fighter over six rounds on the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry undercard. Junior was due to face UFC star Darren Till, but with Mike Tyson pulling out of the event, Netflix wanted wholesale changes if the card went ahead.

Therefore, all new opponents had to be found for Paul, Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, and Chavez, with the original foes still lined up for a rescheduled date of November 15.

However, Chavez taking on 1-0 Las Vegas-based Jamaican Uriah Hall, who lost eleven times in the octagon, proves how far he’s fallen in the last decade. Till was 31 and with only five defeats.

World Boxing News understands the opponent had to be at a certain level due to inactivity and uncertainty over Chavez’s form. Two and a half years out of action, plus only one victory in 42 months, doesn’t give confidence enough to secure a decent challenge. WBN also believes that Chavez will step in if Tyson cannot compete in November due to a stomach ulcer flare-up.

So, keeping Chavez winning is imperative to the plan, as a massive amount of money is on the line. Paul facing Chavez at least gives the YouTuber a name to take to Netflix and keep his deal in place.

If he beats Hall [no certainty] and Tyson can fight Paul, Chavez will battle Till in November but eventually will get his fight with Paul in 2025.

Confirming the undercard, Most Valuable Promotions said, “We are excited to announce that Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20, in Tampa, Florida, live on DAZN, will feature a full night of electric matchups.

“We can’t wait to see you at Amalie Arena or live on DAZN on Saturday, July 20!

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry – Full card

PPV CARD:

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry

Amanda Serrano vs Stevie Morgan

H2O Sylve vs Lucas Bahdi

Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs Uriah Hall

PRELIM CARD:

Shadasia Green vs Natasha Spence

Alexis Chaparro vs Kevin Hill

Angel Barrientes vs Edwin Rodriguez

Ariel Perez vs Dane Guerrero

