IBF explains how heavyweight title changed hands

The IBF moved to explain its decision regarding the heavyweight title following Oleksandr Usyk’s decision to relinquish the belt.

Usyk, the undisputed champion, announced he would give Daniel Dubois the belt so he could defend it against Anthony Joshua. Usyk said it was his ‘present’ to two opponents, who he’s beaten handily already.

Due to the Ukrainians’ generosity, Tyson Fury can no longer be undisputed during his career unless a miracle happens from now until retirement.

Joshua and Dubois will contest the title on September 21 in London, with the winner in line to face Fury for all four belts if he can somehow turn the tide on Usyk in December. If Usyk wins, it could be his last fight in boxing, or at the very least, in the top division.

Outlining how the title change came about, the IBF told World Boxing News, “IBF President Daryl Peoples received notification that Oleksandr Usyk was relinquishing his IBF World Heavyweight Title.

“Usyk conveyed his gratitude to the IBF, especially for having the opportunity to become the Undisputed Champion in two weight divisions. The IBF was honored to have Oleksandr Usyk as its champion and wishes him continued success.

“Daniel Dubois, former IBF Interim World Heavyweight Champion, was notified on June 26 that he is recognized as the organization’s World Heavyweight Champion effective immediately. The IBF has received the request for Dubois’ first defense of the Heavyweight title to be against Anthony Joshua,” they added.

Joshua and Dubois were presented to the media at a press conference on Wednesday in London. Turki Alalshikh will sponsor a Wembley Edition of Riyadh Season for the UK fans.

“We are pleased to bring two of the world’s current best heavyweight fighters together in their home city of London and at Wembley Stadium, a historic venue for boxing,” said Alalshikh.

“We know it will be another exciting contest, complemented by a great undercard of fights. And we look forward to allowing British fans and visitors to London to experience a Riyadh Season event just a matter of weeks before officially launching the 2024 Season in Riyadh in October.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, stated: “AJ is back at the National Stadium on what will be a blockbuster event. Riyadh Season comes to London. We are confident this will be a historic night full of opportunity for the fighters and drama for fans worldwide.”

