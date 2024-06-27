Daniel Jacobs, Shane Mosley Jr. and Sr. discuss July 6 battle

Two-time middleweight world champion and boxing star Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs and exciting rising contender Shane Mosley Jr. held a virtual press conference to preview their upcoming super middleweight showdown.

Joining the virtual press conference was Mosley’s father, Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, and Jacobs’ trainer Andre Rozier.

Jacobs vs. Mosely Jr. will serve as the co-main event of “LAST MAN STANDING: DIAZ VS. MASVIDAL” on Saturday, July 6 in a Fanmio PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Here is what the virtual press conference participants had to say:

DANIEL JACOBS

“The thought of returning has been lingering in my mind for the last two years. I want to secure a spot in the Hall of Fame and I believe that there’s more that I can do. I’ve accomplished a lot and I’ve inspired a lot of people. I have more than enough to come back against a young hungry lion like Shane Mosley Jr.

“I’ve always taken on the toughest challenges that can present themselves. I look forward to giving my all and showing what I can still do.

“So many fans have reached out wondering if I was gonna come back and the time has finally come. I can’t wait to give the fans a great show.

“I’m 100% in. Once I set my mind to something, I’m all the way tapped in. I’ve been training for the last eight months now and gearing myself up mentally. Everything is designed for me to be great come July 6.

“You can’t kill experience. It’s something that can make fighters be victorious. I’ve gone through things that these young vets have not experienced. I can weather a storm and come out on top when people doubt me.

“I’m not fighting for livelihood, I’m fighting for greatness and I’m fighting to leave a legacy. That’s the strongest motivating force there is.

“Sometimes a break is good. Boxing is 80% mental and if your mental is not right going into a fight, sometimes it shows. This lay off has allowed me to get my mind and spirit right. Now it’s just about cementing this latest goal that I set for myself.”

SHANE MOSLEY JR.

“Training has been going great. I’m blessed to have this opportunity. This is the type of fight that you dream about as a young fighter. You work to get to these moments where you have a big test in front of you.

“Adversity shows the man to himself. You need these moments to define you. This is why we fight.

“I do this for the love and the legacy. I didn’t do this because of my dad. I do this because I love this sport. Just like Andre said, you do this because you want to be a legend and you want to be in the history books. The only way to do that is by beating people you’re not supposed to beat.

“Absolutely I see this as a step up. Nobody on my record is Daniel Jacobs. I haven’t fought anyone who’s accomplished what he has. You can’t run from an opportunity like this. I’m showing everyone that I want greatness.

“My dad was able to show me that a man can do great things if he puts his mind to it. But I stand on my own and I got into this sport for myself. I want to build my own legacy.

“My goal is actually to be undisputed middleweight champion, but when you get the opportunity to fight Daniel Jacobs, you don’t turn it down. I could have fought for a title at middleweight, but I couldn’t miss the chance to fight a legend.”

SHANE MOSLEY, Mosley’s Father & International Boxing Hall of Famer

“My son has been doing a great job in the gym. He works hard every single day. He really puts in the work. I’ve watched him closely in camp and I really love everything his coach has been doing with him.

“My son is in great shape, in great mental health and he’s ready to take on any challenge out there. Everyone wants to be a world champion and I know that he’s looking forward to this fight.

“I’ve been in the ring with my son a couple times and I know that he’s very strong and very fast. He’s a very hard opponent to fight. When we’ve been in the ring together, I’ve given him some of that experience facing a Hall of Fame fighter and I think he’ll be prepared for what a fighter of that caliber can do.

“From what I see, my son should win this fight. I think it’s going to be hard for Jacobs to shake off the rust. I’ve seen a lot of growth in my son. Not just physically, but mentally. If you look at his fight with Gabe Rosado, you can see that he’s made a big leap.”

ANDRE ROZIER, Jacobs’ Trainer

“Daniel wants to be a Hall of Famer. To do that, he has to bring back the Daniel that became a two-time middleweight champion of the world and show that it’s not over yet.

“We’ve been training and preparing and getting back on track. He’s ready to represent. We don’t look too much at opponent’s, we just look to bring the best Daniel Jacobs to the table.

“The tank is definitely full. What I’m doing now is putting more high-octane in it. On July 6 he’s gonna be more than ready.

“Now it’s all about us being in Canastota for that Hall of Fame induction. That’s what we’re working for.”

The 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight fight between combat sports rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal headlines a pay-per-view that is available now for pre-order at FANMIO.com/ppv and FANMIO.com/DiazVsMasvidal. The pay-per-view is available at the SRP (suggested retail price) of $49.99, across all available purchasing platforms. Fans can also purchase through the Fanmio App, which is available globally via smart televisions and mobile devices via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio Smart TV, Google TV and Chromecast. Fans who order the event through Fanmio will be able to order a free official fight shirt along with the purchase.

Tickets for the live event are on sale starting at only $25 (plus applicable fees and taxes) and are available through Ticketmaster. A limited number of VIP packages are available, which include the best ringside seats, all-inclusive hospitality in Honda Center’s exclusive Impact Club, the opportunity to step into the ring after the fight, VIP access to the weigh-in, and more.