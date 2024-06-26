Ex-world champion banned for ‘diuretics and masking agents’

Former WBC flyweight world champion Julio Cesar Martinez will sit out the next six months following a backdated nine-month suspension.

Martinez, who vacated his title after defeating Angelino Cordova in March, was flagged for a trio of banned substances in the aftermath. They included diuretics and masking agents linked with weight loss, meaning the fight on the Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora undercard becomes a no-contest. He was also fined over $150,000 for his trouble and has to enroll in testing programs until the ban expires in December.

Through his 27-fight career, Martinez has three NCs on his record of 21-3. Previous fights with McWilliams Arroyo and Charlie Edwards were wiped from the record due to accidental headbutts and a blow after the bell, respectively.

The Mexican is since moving up in weight for his next outing but will have to prove to the Nevada State Athletic Commission that he is clean before entering the super-flyweight or bantamweight divisions.

It’s not the first the 29-year-old has tested positive. In 2019, the WBC ruled Mexican beef as the culprit for a clenbuterol failure as Martinez made four defenses that year.

The World Boxing Council released a statement on Martinez back in March as he vacated the green strap.

Mexican Julio César “Rey” Martínez has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate his WBC flyweight title to move up to the super flyweight division.

Martínez, who made seven successful defenses of his crown, fought his most recent bout on March 30 when he defeated the previously unbeaten Angelino Cordova from Venezuela at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rey, a popular and charismatic champion and a giant of the ring in the smaller divisions, commented: “After careful reflection, I vacated the flyweight title to pursue new opportunities at super flyweight. This step will allow me to continue growing as a boxer and face new challenges. I am grateful to the WBC for their support throughout my career.”

The ex-Matchroom fighter is unlikely to be seen in a boxing ring again until the first quarter of 2025.

