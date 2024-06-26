Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition – Full card revealed for Sept 21

LONDON – Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition is finalized for September 21, with Anthony Joshua facing Daniel Dubois on top billing.

The heavyweight showdown will see Dubois defend the IBF heavyweight title against fellow countryman Joshua at the National Stadium. The championship scenario occurs after divisional king Oleksandr Usyk gifted the belt to his old victims.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21. The world loves strong. Your friend, Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Oleksandr Usyk,” said the pound-for-pound king, who defeated Joshua twice and Dubois via stoppage.

Joshua vs Dubois headlines a stacked card featuring fighters from all three major United Kingdom promoters. Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren, and Ben Shalom will work together to bring a fall card to England featuring plenty of fifty-fifty match-ups.

Riyadh Season: Wembley Edition Full Card for September 21: IBF heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs Anthony Joshua Interim WBO light-heavyweight title

Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson Undercard: Liam Smith vs Josh Kelly

Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

Tyler Denny vs Hamzah… pic.twitter.com/TUBDLWhlXq — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 26, 2024

At light heavyweight, Joshua Buatsi faces Willy Hutchinson for the WBO interim light heavyweight title. The winner will likely be elevated to full champion once Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol fully unify the division later this year.

At super welterweight, former world champion Liam Smith returns following his stoppage loss to Chris Eubank Jr. at middleweight. Returning to 154, ‘Beefy’ battles the talented Josh Kelly, who looks for his most significant career scalp.

Also on the card, Anthony Cacace puts his IBF featherweight title up for grabs against former two-time titleholder Josh Warrington. Finally, two of Turki Alalshikh’s favorite boxers will appear as Hamzah Sheeraz battles European middleweight champion Tyler Denny and power-puncher Mark Chamberlain fights Josh Padley.

Matchroom, Queensberry, and Riyadh Season will announce ticket information for the Wembley Stadium show shortly.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.