Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed reign ends after 38 days

Pound for Pound King Oleksandr Usyk has gifted the IBF heavyweight title to a pair of British opponents he defeated convincingly.

Usyk gave up the championship despite asking for an exception to keep the belt for a rematch with Tyson Fury. The second clash with Fury, scheduled for December 21, will no longer be for undisputed status.

The superb Ukrainian held the four-belt crown just 38 days after following Lennox Lewis’ achievement 25 years ago. Despite fans waiting a quarter of a century for another undisputed champion, the fans know Usyk is still the man despite giving his belt away.

Anthony Joshua, who Usyk beat twice convincingly, and Daniel Dubois – who he stopped in nine rounds, will contest the title in a lucrative Wembley battle this fall.

Announcing his decision, Usyk said, “Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21. The world loves strong. Your friend, Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World, Oleksandr Usyk.”

Pound for Pound King Oleksandr Usyk gives up the IBF title under no obligation to do so.@AnthonyJoshua and Daniel @DynamiteDubois will contest the belt on September 21 at @wembleystadium. 🎥 @Uskyaahttps://t.co/Hy3xp4V2gF — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 25, 2024

Organizers will confirm Joshua vs Dubois on Wednesday at a press conference in London. The fight will occur under the Riyadh Season banner as the maiden event promoted by Turki Alalshikh in the United Kingdom.

The two British fighters expect to sell out the venue as Joshua bids to become a three-time heavyweight champion and claim the same belt that kicked off his first spell as a titleholder.

Dubois, who has been impressive with his Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic stoppages since losing to Usyk, will hope to win his first recognized strap.

A considerable undercard will feature Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson and more Frank Warren vs. Eddie Hearn matches following their successful 5 vs. 5 Tournament earlier this month.

The event will be unprecedented as the first collaboration between the companies on home soil following a feud that lasted four decades.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.