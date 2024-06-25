Ryan Garcia bombs on stage during stand-up comedy attempt

Ryan Garcia tried his hand at stand-up comedy as he continues to serve out a one-year boxing suspension for failed drug tests.

The 25-year-old has been playing live TV poker, engaging in social media live spaces, and trying to keep himself busy without the sport he loves. Following a recent car crash appearance on the World Poker Tour, Garcia debuted at the Laugh Factory. Whether he was trying to be funny or not remains a mystery.

Garcia stood in front of an expectant audience before informing them he was banned, denying taking performance enhancing drugs and telling everyone he likes to get drunk. When the laughs didn’t come, Garcia proceeded to shadowbox as his fail-safe.

During the aftermath, Garcia said, “So people don’t get jokes or sarcasm, and if you can’t get that, then we can’t be friends.”

Ryan Garcia on TV

It’s been a turbulent time for the super lightweight star who seems intent on keeping himself in the limelight when he may believe he should be seeking treatment for at least one form of addiction or mental health issue. Recent events don’t seem to be slowing Garcia down, and each time he’s seen in public view or on TV, there’s an element of frenzy to his behavior.

His next move will be anyone’s guess, as Garcia has ten months to fill before he’s allowed back in the boxing ring. Fights against Errol Spence Jr. and Vergil Ortiz are off the menu despite interest on both sides. Garcia will have to look elsewhere for stimulation at possibly the worst time for him personally.

Social media will surely take the brunt of Garcia’s undoubted force of nature, with a spot on a top US reality series or Dancing with the Stars a distance possibility. In 2018, before a fight, Garcia posted about his chance of appearing on the prime-time show.

“Pre-fight warm up. If I don’t end up on “Dancing with the Stars” one day, I’m going to be mad,” he said.

