Boxing supports legend Roy Jones Jr. after son’s suicide at 32

Roy Jones Jr. received an outpouring of support from the boxing community following the loss of his son, DeAndre, at the age of 32 on Saturday.

Jones announced the tragic news and immediately asked for privacy to allow his family to take in what had only occurred 48 hours previously.

DeAndre was due to turn 33 next month and was one-third of a 2000s musical rap group called ‘3D’ that unfortunately didn’t reach the heights they would have liked. One of DeAndre’s brothers, twin DeShaun and cousin Dyllon Burnside, made up the trio. DeAndre also has an older brother in Roy Jones, the third.

In a twist of fate, Jones Jr. revealed he was able to see his son one last time hours before he committed suicide.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life Saturday,” stated Roy. “I’m so thankful that god allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family.

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it, and god should be the one to take it away.

“Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

The former pound-for-pound king received many messages in response, with the World Boxing Council releasing a statement.

“We have received the very sad news of the passing of Roy Jones Jr. Son, DeAndre,” said the WBC.

“The entire WBC family and its President Mauricio Sulaimán, send our deepest condolences to Roy Jones Jr. Family and friends during this very deep sorrow. May DeAndre Rest in Peace!”

The IBF added: “We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May DeAndre rest in peace.”

Finally, an MMA coach who once met Roy said: “Roy Jones Jr is one of my all-time sports heroes. They say don’t meet your heroes, but he’s one of the most down-to-earth people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting. Heartbreaking news about his son. Prayers up, Roy.”

