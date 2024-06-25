Mike Tyson fight might never happen, Jake Paul finally admits

Mike Tyson may never step inside the ropes to fight following a stomach ulcer problem, prospective opponent Jake Paul has finally admitted.

Tyson postponed a July 20 clash with Paul for four months after a long-standing ailment flared up on a short-haul flight. Paramedics treated the former heavyweight champion as worried passengers reported a long delay.

In the following days, speculation emerged that Tyson would never gain clearance with his ongoing medical problem. World Boxing News reported that one punch to the stomach could rupture the ulcer and make it bleed into the abdominal wall. This severe occurrence would require emergency surgery for Tyson and be a life-threatening situation for the soon-to-be 58-year-old.

Discussing the Tyson fight after replacing the boxing legend with Mike Perry for next month’s event, YouTuber Paul said ‘Iron’ Mike has the final say on whether the Netflix collision ever goes ahead.

“If Tyson wants it, I’m down,” Paul told The New York Post. “The keys are in his hands. It would be such an honor to step in there with him.

“Mike Tyson is the one who wanted it to be a professional fight. He’s saying he’s fine [despite the problem], he’s saying he’s ready, and all of these things.”

On whether Tyson will get the green light to fight this November, Paul added: “We’re not Mike Tyson’s dad. We’re not his boss. If Mike Tyson wants the fight, it would be my honor, and I’m down to do it.

“He’s ready to go; he just needed a couple of weeks, so he’s back to training. We’re all just praying and hoping that everything is good and that he stays healthy. That’s first and foremost.

“He’s Mike Tyson at the end of the day. He has lethal knockout power and is very, very experienced. I think it is going to be a brawl regardless.”

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will ultimately make the final call. However, WBN firmly believes it’s unsafe for Mike Tyson ever to take a blow to the stomach again.

If the TDLR modified the rules and made it an exhibition, there might be a slight chance Paul vs Tyson would go ahead. But even then, the element of danger remains elevated due to Tyson’s age and natural punch resistance approaching sixty.

