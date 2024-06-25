Floyd Mayweather tickets priced $128,076 for ringside seat

Floyd Mayweather tickets went on pre-sale to disbelief at the pricing point for a rematch with John Gotti III on August 24 in Mexico.

The boxing legend, who won world titles at five different weight classes, asks for $128,076 for a top-priced ringside seat. Tickets for the event, according to Mexico’s official seller ‘Super Tickets.’ range from a starting point of $2,624 to $11,566 for regular arena seats.

Considering Mayweather is 47, and his last fight with Gotti failed to set the world alight apart from an arena brawl, fans who wish to attend will have to fork out considering earnings.

Super Tickets hyped up the fight via social media by saying,” On August 24 at Arena CDMX, we will witness a historic showdown!

“Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated ringmaster, arrives in Mexico to face John Gotti III, a fierce competitor with a wrestling legacy. This event will not only be a battle of honor but also a rematch and boxing’s ultimate celebration with five additional bouts, including world championship bouts.

“Save the date. The exclusive BBVA pre-sale will be June 25-30 at www.superboletos.com. General Sale: Starting July 1. Don’t miss this historic event!”

However, even the staunchest supporters of Mayweather would undoubtedly be hard-pressed to justify that kind of demand. The ‘Money” man will be under pressure to load up the undercard to get anywhere near a sellout for the event.

Victor Ortiz, a former opponent of Mayweather, is already reported for the undercard. World Boxing News also understands that Mayweather and Ortiz will consider a rematch if they both win on August 24.

The first job for Mayweather will be pumping out significant promotion to ensure fans fill seats for the event.

According to @ailoviutl, a Mexican ticket pricing information service, tickets with charges are listed as follows:

Pre-sale Dates [all times local]

Advance Sale: June 24, 10:00 AM

BBVA Pre-sale: June 25 to 30 11 AM

General Sale: July 1, 11:00 AM

