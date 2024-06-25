Devin Haney loses WBC title over $2.4m purse bid rejection

Devin Haney is no longer the WBC Super lightweight champion following the pound-for-pound star’s recent purse bid rejection.

The WBC ordered the undefeated 31-0 multi-weight champion to face Spaniard Sandor Martin as the mandatory challenge for this summer. The WBC opened bids for the rights to stage the fight as no initial talks occurred.

In a twist, only Top Rank bid for the fight, with Haney questioning why promoter Eddie Hearn, whom he’d worked with before, didn’t attempt to stage the bout. Top Rank’s offer of $2.4m was therefore accepted, with Haney standing to make around $1.7 million if victorious in the fight.

Haney showed no interest in taking the deal and left the WBC with no choice but to act.

Devin Haney – WBC Champion in Recess

“The WBC has received several specific requests concerning its Super Lightweight Division. The WBC Board of Governors’ consideration of those requests has resulted in its rulings set forth below.

“WBC Super Lightweight World Champion Devin Haney requested to be placed in the status of Champion in Recess. The WBC Board of Governors unanimously granted Champion Haney’s request and has declared him WBC World Champion in Recess.

“Concurrently, the WBC Board of Governors declared current Interim World Champion Alberto Puello as WBC World Super Lightweight Champion. Under its Rules and Regulations, the WBC will order the free negotiation period for Champion Puello’s mandatory title defense against WBC’s number one-rated challenger and mandatory contender Sandor Martin.”

With Puello vs. Martin on the horizon, the WBC also named the next challenger in line.

“Gary Antuanne Russell has petitioned that the WBC Board consider granting him an immediate rematch against now Champion Puello in light of Russell’s very competitive and close split decision loss. After careful review, the WBC has given an indirect rematch, allowing Russell to fight the winner of the now-ordered bout between Champion Puello and Sandor Martin.

“The WBC will provide updates concerning the status of the division if and when it receives and reviews additional petitions and makes any decision.”

Welterweight

In asking the WBC to retain some status with the sanctioning body, Haney looks likely to return to 140 pounds at some point. There had been talk of a move to welterweight for a clash with Mario Barrios, which was unsuccessful, “The Dream” could then head back down to super lightweight and challenge whoever was the titleholder at the time.

His ‘Champion is Recess’ status affords him that opportunity whenever he’s ready.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.