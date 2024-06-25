Boxing Results: Jordan Panthen and Tayden Beltran move to 9-0

Boxing’s Next American World Champion, Jordan ‘The Patriot’ Panthen, (9-0, 8 KOs), continued his run of show stopping knockout victories with a third round stoppage of Victor Toney, (8-3-1, 6 KOs).

The event occurred this past Thursday night in front of a record-breaking, sold out crowd at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, CA and broadcast live on TrillerTV. A short left hook to the head dropped Toney and although he beat the count, referee Ray Corona stopped the fight at 1:07 of the stanza.

The knockout victory was Panthen’s third stoppage in 2024 as the active junior middleweight has become a must-see attraction.

Said Panthen, “I’m very happy to get the victory. We worked on cutting off the ring and using different punching angles in the gym leading up to the fight.’

“This was my third fight this year and I’ll be right back in the gym preparing for the next one.”

Kicking off his 2024 campaign on February 15, Panthen displayed his vaunted power with a first-round knockout of Adam Diu Abdulhamid at The Hangar in Costa Mesa. Returning to the same venue and fighting in front of his rapidly growing legion of fans, he displayed world class skills in cutting off the ring and stopping Ravshan Hudaynazarov on April 4 with a blistering left hook to the body in the second round.

Tayden Beltran

This past Saturday, June 22, 2024, on CBN Promotions’ “New Blood” card, Tayden Beltran (9-0, 4 KOs), from Huntington Beach, CA, defeated Cesar Villarraga (10-10-1, 5 KOs) from Los Angeles, CA, in the 8-round lightweight main event. The event took place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California and was shown live on FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports, Stadium TV, Gray Television and be available on tape delay on Estrella TV.

From the opening bell, every round was close. Tayden had his moments in the early rounds, while Villarraga was closing in during the middle rounds. Villarraga landed a powerful overhand right in round five that rocked Beltran, but he recovered nicely and finished the round strong. In the later rounds Beltran took control and closed out the fight, landing more power punches. Scorecards read 78-74 twice, and 77-75 for Beltran, giving him the unanimous decision.

“I got the win against a very crafty veteran who has a lot of experience,” said Beltran. “I still have a lot to learn, and this was a great learning experience. It was a blessing to be fighting in my first main event, and I’ll be ready when my name is called for my next fight. I’m hoping to fight three more times by the end of the year.”

In the 6-round super featherweight co-main event, Eric Mondragon (10-1-1, 4 KOs) defeated Kevin Piedrahita (9-2, 8 KOs) by majority decision. Mondragon outworked Piedrahita in the later rounds to secure victory. Both fighters had their moments, but Mondragon landed the cleaner blows. Scorecards read 58-56 (Piedrahita), 60-54 (Mondragon), and 57-57.

“I never had any doubt that I was going to come out victorious in this fight,” said Mondragon. “I thought I won every round and I know I hurt him a couple of times. This was a very tough fight, but I did what I had to do to win. I know with a few more wins I’ll be ready to fight for some type of title, hopefully by the end of the year.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Super lightweight Juan Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs) defeated Jaylan Phillips (3-3-4, 2 KOs) by KO in a scheduled 6-round bout. Sanchez ended the bout at the 1:39 mark of round four with a flurry of punches.

Featherweight Hector Lopez (5-0, 4 KOs) defeated Jeronil Borres (12-11-2, 6 KOs) by KO in a scheduled 6-round bout. Lopez ended the bout at the 1:54 mark of round three with a right hook to the body.

Featherweight Jared Hermosillo (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Arturo Herrera (0-5) by KO in a scheduled 4-round bout. Knockout came at the 2:19 mark of round three.

Aristides Garcia (1-0) defeated Henry Rivera (2-7, 1 KO) in a scheduled 4-round super middleweight bout. Garcia down in round one via a right hook. Rivera down in round four by a right hand to the head. Scorecards read 38-36 across the board for Garcia