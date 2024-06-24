Moises Calleros: Dead for three months – banned for four years

The UK Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that on Monday, they had banned Moises Calleros for four years. The only problem with that sanction is the fact the boxer died in March.

Calleros lost to Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai in April 2023 at the O2 Arena in London. The fight occurred on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s debated victory over Jermaine Franklin.

During the aftermath, Calleros allegedly tested positive for cocaine. After a lengthy process, UKAD initiated the suspension this month. Unfortunately, they were three months too late.

After getting back to winning ways against Gerardo Moreno on home soil in December, Calleros was reportedly killed less than three months later on March 1, 2024. Details of his death at 34 are sketchy, with only a few forum posts to go on. Calleros’ Wikipedia page states that he is deceased, though.

There’s no sign of the sanction when checking the UKAD website for confirmation. Therefore, someone at the organization likely was informed of the grave mistake.

The flyweight veteran, who boasted 37 wins from 49 bouts, was known as ‘Taz’ and was revered in his hometown of Monterrey. He fought for the world title once when he challenged Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC title in 2020. Martinez stopped him in two rounds.

Sadly, his life was cut short well before his time, and that blotch on his copybook will not be applicable due to his untimely demise.

World Boxing News is currently attempting to fully clarify the circumstances surrounding Calleros’s death due to what seems to be a lack of information on all sides of the coin.

