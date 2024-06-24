Manny Pacquiao can end career with ‘legacy fight’ WBC wildcard

Manny Pacquiao can sign off his career with an exclamation point by defeating Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

That’s the view of MP Promotions’ right-hand man Sean ‘Knucklehead’ Gibbons, who has instigated a route for Pacquiao to an unlikely championship opportunity. Despite three years out and losing last time out against Cuban wonder Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao has eyes on earning a WBC wildcard to challenge current ruler Barrios.

World Boxing News, who reported the whole story first on May 31, has spoken to many of those involved in the discussions. So far, Gibbons, Barrios’ trainer Bob Santos, Pacquiao coach Marvin Somodo, and World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman seem to be on board.

Gibbons wants both sides to agree on terms before pitching the fight to a promoter.

“It’s paying respect to WBC. You know Manny, he loves to fight. He’ll give his one hundred percent in the ring. This would be his legacy fight if it happens,” Gibbons told Philstar.

“Barrios is a solid, quality fighter who beat Ugas,” added Gibbons. “I think he’s easy to hit. He’ll play to Manny’s ball game. It’s a winnable fight for Manny.

“When asked about Manny’s chances against Crawford, experts were mum. But when asked about Manny’s chances against Barrios, they’re fine. Now, let’s find out if there’s a promoter out there willing to stage it.”

Pacquiao would begin as an underdog to win due to his age, inactivity, and the fact Barrios looked impressive last time out against Fabian Maidana. However, the fact Barrios lost to Keith Thurman, the man Pacquiao defeated at 40 to become the oldest 147 titleholder in history only two years ago, would add some confidence.

The “Pac-Man” will be 45 by the time the fight occurs. No matter how unique a boxer is, they are no match for Father Time. That entity has lost since remained undefeated whenever anyone tries to outstay their welcome in the sport.

What the event will give Pacquiao is closure. The manner of the loss to Ugas and the fact he was a late replacement for Errol Spence Jr. in 2021 left a sour taste. Pacquiao, indeed, had an off night. But knowing this will be his last chance should give the Filipino superstar an extra edge.

