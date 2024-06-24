Haney vs Garcia: This One Doesn’t Count

Haney vs Garcia occurred in a blaze of publicity proclaiming ‘This One Counts’ as the two boxing stars met for the seventh time in their careers.

Promotion for the clash declared Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia would meet for the first time without an amateur vest after enjoying three victories apiece before turning professional. However, that tagline spectacularly backfired when the New York State Athletic Commission declared the fight a no-contest.

Won by Garcia on points after three knockdowns, the NYSCAC restored Haney’s undefeated record as they ruled over two failed VADA tests. They also confirmed a third failure under its jurisdiction as Garcia took a one-year suspension.

Once Garcia serves out his sentence and returns, there’s a possibility the seventh fight will happen again. But for now, “This One Doesn’t Count” until that day comes.

Protesting his innocence from day one, Garcia accepted the punishment after his legal team held talks with the NYSAC. However, that does not mean they have admitted Ryan Garcia’s guilt.

The Golden Boy star plans to sue Haney himself for money owed from a weight agreement. Garcia scaled over the limit and agreed to make a significant payment to allow the fight to happen. As that contest is now non-existent, Garcia wants his payment back.

Haney had already decided to launch legal action against Garcia over the entire matter.

“How can I be sued for the Haney fight if it’s a no contest, meaning the fight never happened?”

He added: I really don’t think Devin Haney will ever fight again. I did a number on him. Devin Haney is retired.

“I’m going to sue dazn as well and Eddie Hearn for mentally hurting my feelings. Be ready and buckle up cause I’m not playing. Eddie Hearn, I’m coming after you legally.”

Due to the success of the first fight, and as always in boxing, money talks. It’s a surefire notion to believe that both will sit around a table soon enough and plan when the fight will happen.

The only worry for Garcia is his weight. He won’t get anywhere near 140 pounds once he’s had that much time out of the ring. But Haney moving up to 147 against a big puncher like Garcia may make his team think again.

