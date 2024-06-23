Ryan Garcia ‘needs help’ after car crash TV poker appearance

Ryan Garcia appeared on the World Poker Tour alongside several celebrities this weekend, but – as usual, the boxer made the headlines.

Sitting alongside a less-than-impressed Jimmy Butler and opposite Chris Eubank Jr, Neymar, and Dan Bilzerian, Garcia went off the rails completely. There are now serious calls for Garcia to seek help at the earliest opportunity.

Garcia chugged tequila and made a string of lewd comments before thrusting at the table as he lost the game. In the aftermath, he made wild accusations against recent opponent Devin Haney and rapper P Diddy.

Before the WPT stream, Garcia interacted with singer Iggy Azalea, claiming she was his girlfriend after sharing social media posts.

“Get off your phone before it’s confiscated for the week,” said Azalea, as Garcia responded, “Whatever you say, my love,” before claiming she was his girlfriend.

More worrying behavior from the Golden Boy star comes after WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman vowed to help Garcia rather than punish him for a recent drug suspension. Despite the fact Garcia tested positive for ostarine and not recreational substances, Sulaiman wants to put an arm around the super lightweight’s shoulder instead of condemning his actions.

Boxing fans gave a mixed reaction to Sulaiman’s comments.

He said, “Many are asking how the WBC will punish Ryan Garcia. We don’t care to punish him. We want to help Ryan, the human being; he is suffering and going through difficulties.

“This is not a matter of boxing; Ryan needs immediate support and attention now. Champ, we are here for you,” said the WBC figurehead.

Devin Haney’s nutritionist, Victor Conte, urged Garcia to seek help for his ongoing outbursts.

“My advice to Ryan Garcia is to seek mental health treatment and accept responsibility for your bizarre behavior. Calling people ugly names and making false accusations is only digging a deeper hole for yourself.

“The NYSAC made a ruling, and you accepted it, so stop the hate and try forgiveness.”

Banning Garcia for a year and costing him over $1 million in prize money, the suspension will run out on April 20, 2025, as reported by WBN on the day of the ruling.

Despite the offers of support and help, Garcia is carving his own path of destruction in what seems to be a manic episode of an unstoppable nature.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.