Mike Tyson meets Brazil legend Ronaldo as both shed weight

Mike Tyson rubbed shoulders with Brazilian legend Ronaldo this week as the former heavyweight champion continues his recovery.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” suffered a stomach ailment on a flight to Florida recently, postponing his scheduled fight with Jake Paul for four months. Tyson has lost a considerable amount of bulk he put on for the Paul fight and will have to begin from scratch when he returns to the gym.

However, in a recent outing, Tyson bumped into World Cup royalty in Ronaldo as Euro 2024 and the Copa America tournaments get into full swing.

Ronaldo, who ballooned in weight when he retired in 2011, looked in decent shape, pushing half the man he used to be. At one point, Ronaldo weighed almost 300 pounds. He looks at least down seventy or eighty pounds from what he once scaled, possibly even more.

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker, who scored almost 300 goals in nearly 400 games during his league career, has obviously been working out. He looks ripped, thirteen years from hanging up his boots with 62 international goals in 98 Brazilian caps.

Once labeled ‘the big Ronald’ due to the emergence of current superstar Cristiano Ronaldo becoming known by only his surname, the goalscoring machine has done amazingly well to shed the extra bulk.

Regarding Tyson, he has a long way to go to convince the boxing world he’s ready to fight again as he approaches his 58th birthday. The ulcer that caused the issue for Tyson can flare up again at any time, leading to another prolonged wait for the Paul fight.

Any further delay would cancel the event permanently, which is already on a knife-edge.

