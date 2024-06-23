Lennox Lewis fires back at promoter over Vitali Klitschko claims

Lennox Lewis gave Tom Loeffler a dressing down this weekend following comments about the champ’s farewell clash with Vitali Klitschko.

The ex-undisputed heavyweight champion jumped in as Loeffler, one of Klitschko’s former promoters, aired his views on how the fight evolved and ended. Lewis fought Klitschko a year after his victory over Mike Tyson – a fight ordered to happen due to mandatory obligations. Many had expected Lewis to retire after ending his controversial feud with Tyson via knockout.

Nonetheless, Lewis opted to face the 32-1 Ukrainian and noticeably struggled to get going in the early rounds. However, the Briton cut Klitschko and caught him with several big shots, ultimately closing out the fight in his favor. Doctors pulled Klitschko out on his stool despite being 58-56 up on all three cards.

Loeffler recalled the event on the 21st anniversary of the fight that occurred on June 21, 2003.

“One of the best heavyweight championship fights in the modern era,” Loeffler pointed out. “Vitali was winning on all three scorecards four rounds to two going into the seventh round.

“Lennox landed his best punch with a monster uppercut in the 6th round with no effect. At the end of the sixth, he was mentally and physically exhausted. Watch how he collapsed on his chair in the corner at the end of the sixth round realizing he can’t hurt Vitali.

“Vitali’s cut was bad, but the cutman always was able to control it after each round. If it went one more round, Vitali would have won by KO. You don’t stop a heavyweight world championship fight when the boxer is winning under those circumstances. Lennox realized he wouldn’t win the rematch and decided to retire and vacate the WBC title, which Vitali won in his next fight. The first fight under our K2 Promotions.”

At the end of the fight, which could be construed in one of two ways, Loeffler obviously sided with the man he had been close to for many years.

“Check the body language at the end of the sixth round. Respect to Lennox, but he was definitely the happiest person in the arena when the doctor stopped the fight.”

A fan replied to Loeffler, pointing out that Lewis was in control and waiting to stop Klitschko on his terms.

“You’re naturally entitled to your opinion,” Loeffler responded. “But Lennox was fading fast, putting everything into the sixth round. Look at his body language as he slumped on his stool vs Vitali, who was ready to go and keep continual pressure going as he was winning the rounds.”

Loeffler’s words were polarizing at best, even when witnessing the accompanying video. Klitschko was obviously distressed by the cut and never looked comfortable in the corner and ‘ready to go’ as the 360 Promotions boss states.

Lewis gave Loeffler only six words regarding his views when stating, “You know nothing about boxing, obviously,” to the experienced promoter.

Whatever the case is, Lewis won the fight via stoppage and bowed out of the sport a Hall of Famer, a legend, and having defeated every man who ever stepped inside the ring with him.

For his part, Vitali would enjoy two standout reigns as WBC champion after suffering his second defeat at the hands of Lewis. Both men have shown respect to each other for the interim years, as the fight did nothing but good for their exceptional careers.

