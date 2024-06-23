Katie Taylor the biggest loser as Paul vs Tyson remains at risk

Katie Taylor is the only one of the four main fighters on the Paul vs Tyson bill left without a clear picture of what lies over the next few months.

The undisputed super lightweight champion was due to rematch nemesis Amanda Serrano next month in the co-feature to Jake Paul’s two-minute round event against an aged Mike Tyson. However, due to Tyson’s stomach ulcer problem as he approaches his 58th birthday, organizers at Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions had to postpone the fight for four months.

Paul, also Serrano’s promoter, wasted no time securing interim fights for himself and the seven-weight women’s champion. The pair will face Mike Perry and Stevie Morgan on July 20. The only differences between the initial announcements of Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 are the venue and the network for the Perry and Morgan replacements.

Taylor hasn’t been so lucky, though. The Irishwoman and her promoter, Eddie Hearn, have yet to reveal her plans from now until the Serrano fight finally goes ahead on November 15. This scenario potentially leaves the Olympic champion on the shelf for a whole year. The last time Taylor graced the ring was in her controversial victory over Chantelle Cameron.

There’s also the possibility that either Paul or Serrano will lose next month, which would risk the whole November event. Tyson may also not be cleared due to his ongoing stomach problem, effectively leaving Taylor in a significant limbo.

It’s a shame for the Bray veteran, who turns 38 next month, as the prospect of sharing a bill with the great Mike Tyson had reinvigorated Taylor.

“I got a phone call from my manager a few weeks ago saying I’m going on the same card as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. This is a dream for me,” said Taylor as she sat next to Tyson at the press conference. “Last year, my family asked me if there was anything I wanted to do before I retired. One of the things I said was, ‘I’d love to meet Mike Tyson,’ and here he is beside me.

“He’s just a legend and an icon of the sport. I grew up and fell in love with the sport in the 90s. Mike Tyson was the biggest name in boxing during that time. He was ferocious, just super-exciting to watch.”

Tyson replied to Taylor’s comments with respect for her craft.

“We have the biggest female boxing event ever on our card. I have always advocated for female boxers to get more recognition and paid bigger purses. So for the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 fight to be on our fight card is historic.”

However, there are now massive doubts about whether Taylor will ever get to compete on the card due to the numerous reasons stated above.

Taylor accepted the fight despite Hearn panning the Paul vs Tyson event days earlier. It was simply an opportunity she couldn’t pass up but which now hangs in the balance.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.