Deontay Wilder retirement claims run wild – Shelly Finkel reacts

World Boxing News gained immediate reaction to claims Deontay Wilder had retired from co-manager Shelly Finkel on Sunday.

News began to spread on social media from off-grid platforms that Wilder had decided to hang up his gloves. However, nobody had contacted the first man who could corroborate massive news on Wilder until WBN asked point-blank what the situation was.

Finkel told WBN that while he “had no comment on the news,” he could confirm that “at this point, Deontay Wilder has not retired” in an exclusive response. This rebuttal doesn’t mean Wilder won’t make a statement in the future. It simply means the rumors on socials are just that, for now.

WBN recently outlined in an article that Wilder has several options open to him for a comeback to the ring following his punishing knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang on June 1 in Saudi Arabia. It’s not been a month since Wilder lost, so there’s plenty of time for “The Bronze Bomber” to consider his next move.

A WBC title shot at bridgerweight and cruiserweight would be looked upon favorably by the World Boxing Council and seem to be the only viable championship chance. Oleksandr Usyk, who holds all the titles in the top division, has already ruled out facing Wilder at any point in the future. Usyk has mandatory duties once he completes his rematch with Tyson Fury in December.

By the time Usyk becomes free, Wilder would be 39 anyway, effectively closing the door on any future world title hopes. To claim another title before he walks away, Lawrence Okolie or Noel Mikaelian represent two winnable fights that would have to be for glory over money for the ex-WBC ruler.

Neither would come with a multi-million dollar paycheck, but it would allow Wilder to go out on his terms and potentially become a two-weight world champion. Okolie and Mikaelian will be seen as solid opportunities to reign again, although whether that desire remains is another story.

For his loss against Zhang, Wilder scaled 214 pounds, ten pounds inside the bridgerweight limit of 224 pounds. He’s also repeatedly claimed that making 200 pounds [cruiserweight] is not a problem.

Wilder will likely take some more time before finally deciding, but WBN understands that retirement is a serious consideration for the knockout specialist.

It just hasn’t happened yet.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.