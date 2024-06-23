Claressa Shields, Vanessa Joanisse discuss July 27 title clash

Undisputed Middleweight World Champion and boxing superstar Claressa “GWOAT” Shields of Flint, Mich., and her next opponent, Vanessa Joanisse of Quebec, Canada, discussed their forthcoming fight.

On Saturday, July 27, at Little Caesars Arena and live on premier global sports platform DAZN, Shields (14-0, 2 KOs) will rise of two weight classes to challenge Joanisse (7-1, 2 KOs) for her WBC Women’s Heavyweight World Championship and in the process attempt to win a historic title in a fourth weight division. The vacant WBO Light Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line.

The women’s super fight will headline a very special edition of “Big Time Boxing USA” presented by Salita Promotions and 313 Presents.

Claressa Shields

It’s always good to be here. I knew I blew the roof off this place last year, so I was excited to get the call they wanted to have us come back.

People talk about my stardom, but they always skip that I was poor until I was 16. They always skip that I didn’t have a bed until I was 17, after I won the Olympics. They always skip that I had to go and buy my first car because I watched my mom struggling in the snow while I was riding the bus. People never see the hard work I have to put into who I am.

I’ve fought as low as 154 pounds. Vanessa has fought as big as 231 pounds. I’m not taking her lightly at all. I have a lot of respect for her.

I’ve never had the pleasure of padding my record (against losing opponents) in my career. I’m the best female fighter in the world because I have beaten the best. In three different weight classes, I beat the best and I’m going for a fourth weight class on July 27.

I believe that on July 27, I will be heavyweight champion of the world. As we can see, I’m not a true heavyweight and that’s ok. For the sport of women’s boxing, I would go miles and miles to prove we deserve equality, equal pay, equal opportunities and equal fight venues.

I’ve been saying for years I can fill up stadiums like Little Caesars or Madison Square Garden. They never gave me the opportunity. Now I’ve had the opportunity once and on July 27 there will be 19000 people and it’s going to be a great fight.

I look forward to facing off with Vanessa. She does come forward and she’s a head-hunter. She’s big and she throws her weight around. I can’t wait for her to do that stuff to me so I can show her ‘you big and everything, and you’re strong, but there hasn’t been anyone I fought who wasn’t big and strong.’ I’m in the gym putting on some weight for you. I squatted 230 yesterday and I’m benching 185, just to keep this big girl off me.

Make sure you come to the fight July 27. Let me show you what women’s boxing is all about. It’s all about great competition and great competitors and proving who is really the best. Not just talking about it.

People talk about how I don’t have knockout power, but I have to kill myself to make weight too. Now that I don’t, I think I will be putting all that talk to rest. She’s coming big, strong and fast, but I’m coming big, strong and fast too.

Vanessa Joanisse

(When she got the call to face Shields) I said let’s go! I want the popularity Claressa has. She’s the face of women’s boxing and I want this fight. She has what I want.

(Are you ready for the big stage?) People know my strength and power, but what they don’t see is my heart. I’ve been through so much in my life. Just like Claressa, I feed off it. Little Caesars will be filled with a lot of fans screaming for her, but I will have all of Quebec behind me. They know my story and they know I’m going to bring that belt back home with me on July 27.

This is history in the making. I’m inspired by the history of Quebec boxing. When I won my belt, it was a dream come true. But now I want to take it further by beating Claressa Shields here in Detroit.

Selected quotes:

Dmitriy Salita, Salita Promotions – Claressa is going to follow in the footsteps of Roy jones Jr and also become the only female fighter to ever jump from junior middleweight to heavyweight and win the world title. I want to thank Eye of the Tiger and Mr. Estephan for helping to make this happen.

We’re going to announce the undercard next week, and it will feature some of the best fighters in Michigan and around the world in the most competitive fights. We’re bringing Big Time Boxing back to Detroit and making Detroit, once again, a hub of world-class professional boxing.

Howard Handler, President 313 Presents – We are so excited to partner up with two great fighters. 313 Presents promotes and produces over 350 shows every year and entertains over 2 million people per year. This venue is where a lot of incredible things happen and it’s an amazing backdrop to host an even bigger fight this year.

Everybody knows Detroit has a deep legacy in boxing and I cannot wait to see this fight. This is going to be an incredible battle. We want to keep establishing Detroit as a preeminent boxing destination in the world. We have to show them what we’re made of in Detroit.

Camille Estephan, Eye of the Tiger – This is a very important fight for women’s boxing. I’m here to present Vanessa, the WBC Heavyweight Champion of the world. We are going back home still holding this belt after the fight.

This will be the best fight of 2024. The goal for us, frankly, is to go to Detroit to take something very important with us. Not only the belt, but Claressa’s popularity as well, with no disrespect.

Mark Taffet, President Mark Taffet Media – Vanessa is a great ambassador for women’s boxing. She comes to fight, and she represents the style that women’s boxing wants to exhibit. For her to step up and put her WBC heavyweight championship on the line… she did not have to do this. She has the strength and courage to go forward.

Claressa makes history in every fight. In 2003, Roy Jones became the first man in 100 years to move up from middleweight and win the heavyweight championship of the world. On July 27, Claressa will attempt to duplicate that and become the first woman to do it. We’re thrilled again to have her continue to expand her legacy in this sport on her way to the boxing hall of fame someday. She has a lot of history still to make and she’s committed to making it.

Tickets for the July 27 event are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.