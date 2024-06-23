Catterall vs Prograis set amid Crocker controversy, and Denny win

Matchroom Boxing announced Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis following a controversial clash involving Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker on Saturday.

Moments after Crocker secured a close decision win over Walker in a clash that seemed to have gone the other way, promoter Eddie Hearn stepped into the ring to confirm Catterall vs Prograis.

Catterall vs Prograis

The Super-Lightweight encounter will debut boxing at the newly-built Co-op Live in Manchester on Saturday, August 24. The DAZN-televised event will see the victor head towards a world title fight at the end of the year.

Catterall [29-1, 13 KOs] heads into the bout on a roll, having only defeated Josh Taylor for the second time in May. He wanted a quick turnaround, and Hearn could provide that against a formidable challenger.

Prograis [29-2, 24 KOs] has endured differing fortunes in the past few years after losing a debated decision to Taylor and his WBC title to Devin Haney last time out. ‘Rougarou’ has to prove he still has the eye of the tiger at 35.

Discussing the fight, Catterall said, “I’ve waited around for big fights to happen before, sitting around waiting for title shots. It caused me a huge amount of inactivity. I’ll never do that again.

“I asked Eddie Hearn and Sam Jones for the best available fight for August 24. As soon as they mentioned Regis Prograis, I said yes straight away. We were meant to fight a while back, and it fell through, but now we can settle it in the ring on August 24.”

Hearn stated, “This is a brilliant fight, and I’m so happy that we are seeing the best 140lbs fighters face each other rather than just sitting around waiting for title shots. Jack Catterall is on a great run, and Regis Prograis needs to make a statement in this fight. I think it will be a thriller.”

Ahead of the contest, Catterall outlined his respect for Prograis.

“Regis Prograis is a fantastic fighter. He’s coming off a huge PPV World Title fight against Devin Haney. He’s a former two-time World Champion who has been to the UK before. He had a life and death with Josh Taylor, and I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with such a great fighter.”

Prograis added, “This is a fight I’ve always wanted. We were supposed to fight a few years ago, but it never materialized. Now is the perfect time. I view Jack as one of the best in the world at 140lbs.

“It’s a great fight because Jack is eager to become a World Champion. I’m looking to become a three-time World Champion. On top of that, I’m excited to be coming back to the UK.”

Denny vs Cash

Catterall and Hearn stepped out of the ring as the action continued at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. Tyler Denny defended his European middleweight title against the inactive but undefeated Felix Cash.

Cash negated his boxing skills and looked rusty as he tried to get Denny out of there early on. A cut opened up with what the referee said was a head clash, later worsened by a punch in the fifth round.

The ringside physician called off the fight with five rounds scored, and Denny took the victory 49-46 and 49-47 twice on the scorecards.

In another update to the card, Hearn revealed that the scheduled Aqib Fiaz vs Kane Baker fight had to be canceled pre-fight due to ‘irregular betting activity’ surrounding the bout.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.