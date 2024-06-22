World Boxing increases global boxing reach to 33 countries

The National Federations for boxing in Barbados, Dominica, Peru and Singapore have become the latest four organizations to have their membership applications approved by World Boxing, the new international federation established to keep boxing at the heart of the Olympic Movement.

It comes after the recent announcement that the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has joined World Boxing and follows a series of meetings held by members of World Boxing’s Executive Board with the leaders of National Federations at the recent 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Bangkok.

Barbados, Dominica, Peru and Singapore have all completed a rigorous application process to join World Boxing. They are deemed to be in good standing and, through their statutes and operating processes, able to demonstrate:

• A transparent and open election process for the appointment of office bearing roles

• The existence and operation of WADA-recognized anti-doping policies and processes

• Evidence of a structured, dispute resolution and appeals process that is either fully independent or subject to external input

• Formal recognition by either their National Olympic Committee (NOC) or Ministry for Sport

• A solid national and international boxing sports program

The President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst, said: “We are delighted to welcome Barbados, Dominica, Peru and Singapore to World Boxing. The addition of four new members increases our footprint in the Americas and Asia shows that more and more countries share both our vision for boxing and our commitment to the principles of integrity, honesty and excellence.

“The growth in our membership and the fact that we are currently processing applications from a number of countries is an indication of the growing support for World Boxing and the recognition by National Federations that they need to act now and join World Boxing if they want boxers from their country to have the opportunity to compete at future Olympic Games beyond Paris 2024. This is the only path that will see our sport remain a part of the Olympic program at Los Angeles 2028 and beyond.”

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 and aims to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement. On 7 May 2024 it held its first formal meeting with the IOC which signaled the start of formal collaboration between the two organizations aimed at establishing a pathway for boxing to remain in the Olympic Games.

World Boxing currently has 33 members covering all of the five Continents that compete in international boxing