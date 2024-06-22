Manny Pacquiao plans in danger due to late Devin Haney bid

Manny Pacquiao’s plan to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title this fall, exclusively revealed by WBN first, is in danger following interest from Devin Haney.

The Filipino boxing legend had wanted to challenge Barrios for his newly minted WBC championship [WBC made Terence Crawford Champion in Recess] at the age of 45. However, those intentions face competition from Haney, the current WBC super-lightweight ruler.

Haney also wants to challenge Barrios for his green and gold belt after a purse bid to defend his 140-pound belt fell flat. World Boxing News understands that Haney would have favor with the WBC due to the champion moving up to face another champion rule. There’s also the fact that the World Boxing Council doesn’t rank Pacquiao to consider, as well as his defeat to Yordenis Ugas last time out.

Pacquiao hoped for a Nevada swansong to sign off the sport in glory after losing to late substitute Ugas in 2021, but that three-year gap could now become a hindrance. Should Haney push WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman for the first opportunity at Barrios, he would likely gazump Pacquiao’s weeks of groundwork.

Barrios also has a number-one contender in WBC silver champion Souleymane Cissokho, who could be ordered for his shot in the coming months, leaving the WBC with a welterweight headache.

At this point, Barrios would undoubtedly want Pacquiao or Haney for a massive clash in the world’s fight capital between October and December this year. A first defense of the full belt would follow a victory for Barrios over Fabian Maidana on the Canelo vs Munguia undercard last month.

Trainer Bob Santos has already outlined his approval for the Pacquiao fight to WBN. However, it’s also known to WBN that Santos likes the idea of Haney stepping up in weight and fancies his charge’s chances.

It’s no secret that Haney didn’t look good in his last fight with Ryan Garcia, and despite the furor over the drug test failures on the part of his opponent, “The Dream” could be seen as damaged goods for his first fight back.

Following a disastrous purse bid for a title defense against Sandor Martin, which saw only one bidder [Top Rank] offering $2.4 million for the bout, Haney is at a loose end. He’s unhappy with Matchroom Boxing for not backing him up for the bid. The 25-year-old could be ready to allow his DHP promotional outfit to work with Premier Boxing Champions for a three-weight championship opportunity at Barrios.

Much needs to be discussed, mainly with the WBC, about what options Barrios realistically has open to him. When WBN asked Sulaiman about the Barrios vs Pacquiao headliner, he was open to the idea. However, in a recent update, he added that there was nothing firm yet regarding movement on negotiations.

That leaves the door open for Haney, who could vacate his current WBC belt in favor of a crack at the one above.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.