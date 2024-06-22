Floyd Mayweather meets new CEO in bid to recharge company

Floyd Mayweather recently met with former Golden Boy figurehead Richard Schaefer to review plans for a Mayweather Promotions revival.

The boxing legend has seen his long-running outfit stagnate over the past few months and had to watch as many of his fighters left of their own accord. Gervonta Davis severed ties with Mayweather completely, while highly-touted world title prospects Richardson Hitchins, Jalil Hackett, and J’hon Ingram moved on.

Mayweather also decided to part company with Leonard Ellerbe, his long-time right-hand man of three decades. The jury is now out on whether Mayweather can recharge what was once one of the most significant players in the sport of boxing.

The meeting with Schaefer was confidential. However, it would certainly have included a blueprint to sign fighters who can turn the fortunes around. Only Curmel Moton and Rolly Romero stand out as top stars who can make a difference in Mayweather’s stable if they remain on the books.

As for outside interest in working with Floyd’s flailing company, Bob Arum recently told FightHype.com that he can’t see a future working alongside his former charge.

Asked if he could see himself working with Mayweather Promotions and making fights in the future, the Hall of Famer said, “I don’t know how that’s going to work out.

“I don’t know who Mayweather promotes now. It just depends if he represents a fighter that fits in with what we are doing here.

“There would be no impediment in getting that fight done, but again, to just say that we are going to work with Mayweather promotions when we haven’t in the last five years, or I don’t think ever. So I just don’t know.”

As fighter after fighter left Mayweather’s sinking ship and his own exhibition career seemed to be coming to a head, it looked as though Mayweather was ready to focus on his property career instead of remaining in boxing. That’s not the case, judging by the appointment of Schaefer, who has a plethora of experience from his time alongside Oscar De La Hoya.

However, Schaefer’s handling of affairs will come with caution as most of the ex-Swiss banker’s sporting fortunes since leaving Golden Boy a decade ago have been mixed. At the time of his Mayweather appointment, Schaefer oversaw the company that manages the running of Fight Network, TNA, and other wrestling ventures.

