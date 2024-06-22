Deontay Wilder retains TWO instant title options despite KO loss

Deontay Wilder got knocked out in his last fight, but the American slugger still has two world title options if he chooses to make a comeback.

After being mauled by Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang, Wilder retains a potential three-weight world champion bid – one by his own admission. Not so long ago, Wilder made, at the time, what seemed like a throwaway comment about fighting at cruiserweight.

The ‘Bronze Bomber” stated he might drop down ‘for the fun of it’ and try to win another division world title. However, the WBC has added a weight class between heavyweight and cruiserweight since then. Therefore, Wilder has the option to fight for both the 224-pound and 200-pound versions.

WBN believes at least one challenge in another division is a distinct possibility for Wilder, given that the WBC continues to rank the Tuscaloosa native in the top fifteen at 200-plus. Both are not out of the realm of possibility before he retires, should Wilder come again soon.

If his private problems don’t prolong another career delay, Wilder could consider challenging for the WBC cruiserweight or bridgerweight titles. The current champions are Noel Mikaelian and Lawrence Okolie. Given that Mikaelian is under the guidance of Don King, that may be the most straightforward route for Wilder. It’s no secret that King would love to work with another top-name heavyweight after his run with Mike Tyson.

There isn’t a timescale on the move, but Wilder competing for a second-weight championship is instantly doable. Wilder comfortably makes the bridgerweight limit. Therefore, he would undoubtedly be approved to challenge Okolie. Wilder wouldn’t even have to boil down as he’s scaled under the limit many times in recent years, ten pounds under that poundage in his last fight.

Despite his recent troubles, Wilder has always punched above his pay grade. His win over Robert Helenius proved the 38-year-old remains dangerous at any weight.

Speaking in 2018, Wilder took to Instagram to first reveal his eventual plan, which many initially scoffed at.

“What’s up, boxing world? You know, I’ve just been sitting in my car thinking. I’ve been thinking about moving down to the cruiserweight and taking over that division once I unify the heavyweight division,” he stated.

“There’s never been a heavyweight ever go down in weight. I mean, just for the fun of it. Just take over the cruiserweight division while maintaining the heavyweight division.”

Wilder strives for that, and he’s always wanted to make history. So, becoming the first top division ruler to move down poundage is right up his street.

Oleksandr Usyk has already ruled out ever fighting him, so Wilder has zero title options left at heavyweight and can only win a title in either of those weights.

