Tyson Fury talks drunken fall, says ‘amateur’ Usyk ‘was too easy’

Tyson Fury discussed his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and a recent drunken fall as the former heavyweight champion emerged from his exile.

In a YouTube interview with his energy drink, Furiosity, Fury reflected on his first defeat and blamed complacency for Usyk taking his WBC title. Despite almost being knocked out and bounced around the ring in the ninth round, Fury skated over round nine with only a few words to address a situation where he was almost taken out by a smaller man again.

He gave the Ukrainian no credit as Fury prepares for a December rematch.

“I’ve watched the fight back lots and still got the same answer. I thought I won,” said Fury. “Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. I thought I boxed the head right off him for most of the rounds.

“He busted my nose in round eight, got the 10-8 in round nine, and I gave him round ten. But other than that, I didn’t give him any other rounds. It was actually a lot easier than I thought it’d be.

“People said he’s hard to hit, but I was lighting him up with four punch combinations and laughing at him. My problem was I probably had too much fun. It was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer. I was enjoying it too much, messing around, and paid the ultimate price in round nine. I got clipped, which happens when you have too much fun.”

Addressing a recent video where he couldn’t walk out of a pub before faceplanting the pavement, Fury added, “I got p***ed up about two weeks ago and fell over on my face. I didn’t do any damage, though. I’m still good-looking.”

On concerns he could plummet back into depression as he did after the Wladimir Klitschko fight in 2015, “The Gypsy King” concluded, “I’ve had lots of messages and people phoning asking if I’m alright.

“You’re a grown man and have a drunken night out, and all of a sudden [people think] you’re going to jump in front of a train.

“Obviously, from my past history, people are concerned, but I’ve just been chilling out and spending time with my family.”

Fury will have to improve to overturn his loss later this year. Usyk has history on his side regarding second bouts in the top division. They usually go the same way as the first.

Usyk knows he can hurt and rock Fury whenever he lands flush but will be weary of those huge uppercuts coming in the opposite direction. The return should be fireworks from the first bell.

