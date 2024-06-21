Tramaine Williams suffers seizure, collapses during 18-round fight

Boxer Tramaine Williams suffered a frightening seizure during the first round of a scheduled 18-round Team Combat League bout on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who is 20-2 as a professional in the super bantamweight division, caused massive concern as he collapsed to the canvas during the first round of his clash with Ryan Allen. As his body convulsed, the referee waved the fight between New York City Attitude and Las Vegas Hustle off immediately.

After being rushed to the hospital, medics released Williams a short time later after diagnosing severe dehydration.

Tramaine Williams suffered a seizure and collapsed during round one of a scheduled 18-round @teamcmbtleague bout. The first boxer to compete in the team event, Williams fell to the floor early as his body convulsed. Williams has updated to state he’s okay and suffered… pic.twitter.com/QZwOte04v5 — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) June 21, 2024

Updating worried fans, Williams said, “Yes, I’m good. The doctor said I was too dehydrated! I’m good, though. Thank you.”

World Boxing News has since reached out to Team Combat League for an update as questions arose surrounding the condition of the contest.

However, some commenting are unaware that Williams wasn’t fighting in an 18-round contest. Other fighters join in at specific points during the team event.

Rules state: Team Combat League matches feature 24 [18 in this case] three-minute rounds of nonstop action. Sixteen fighters, or two fighters per weight class per team, appear in each match. Each match is broken up into three periods. The first eight rounds are the Launch Rounds, 9-16 are the Middle Rounds, and rounds 17-24 are the Money Rounds.

Those interested can find more information on Team Combat League on the website.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.